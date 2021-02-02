ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANSI Z136.7-2020 has been released and is now available and can be purchased here, https://www.lia.org/store/product/ansi-z1367-2020-testing-and-labeling-laser-protective-equipment-hardcopy-version .
Replacing the ANSI Z136.7-2008, this standard is intended for anyone selecting or testing laser protective materials. The ANSI Z136.7-2020 standard provides recommendations for testing and labeling laser protective materials and protective equipment such as eye protection, barriers, and windows designed for use with lasers and laser systems that operate at wavelengths between 180 nm and 106 nm. All appendices are informative.
2020 Updates Include:
- A comparison of different filter types
- Factors to consider before selecting a filter
- Refined angular protection test procedures for reflective filters (i.e., dielectric stacks, holograms)
- Thorough discussion of material damage thresholds, environmental consideration
This standard is designed to be used in conjunction with the ANSI Z136.1-2014 for Safe Use of Lasers standard The set is available in print or electronic format from the LIA online store.
