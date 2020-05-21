CHICAGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group, a premier consulting firm, announced today a strategic partnership with CAC Specialty, an integrated specialty insurance brokerage and investment banking business. Together, CAC Specialty and Liberty Advisor Group are creating a leading-edge solution for insurance clients. This solution will enhance CAC Specialty's dedication to client service through a new real-time data analytics insurance platform.
The new platform will allow clients to analyze real-time information, enable better execution of risk and financing decisions through the combination of quantitative and qualitative tools alongside unique third-party data delivery. This platform will also streamline legal processes and provide AI-powered document analysis to reduce time spent on risk management activities and improve operational capabilities. Built in collaboration with leading markets and customers, the platform will become the first step in the realization of a more highly digital client experience for all participants.
"We are so excited to partner with CAC Specialty on this innovative, groundbreaking project." says Chad Smith, CEO of Liberty Advisor Group. "Our goal is to better serve the needs of brokers, underwriters and customers by bridging technology and customer needs with the power of data analytics."
Cybeta, a cyber data science company affiliated with Liberty Advisor Group, will further enhance the solution with their predictive and patent-pending Threat Alpha and Threat Beta metrics. Using a proprietary bottom-up methodology, Cybeta's Threat Alpha tool calculates the complete financial and business impact to a client's organization from a cyber-attack. It illuminates cybersecurity priorities by applying financial rationale to decisions and provides the facts and intelligence needed to make the best technology ROI decisions in real-time.
"CAC Specialty executives have long held the vision of digitizing all elements of the insurance ecosystem - advisory, brokerage, service, operations through technology complimented by colleagues and clients. We are excited to partner with two world class firms in Liberty Advisors and Cybeta. With the addition of the data analytics platform, we will further enhance a key component of client experience by further enabling highly informed risk and risk financing decisions." says Eric Joost, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology & Global Markets Officer, CAC Specialty.
Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused and results-driven consulting firm. Liberty has the experience to lead organizations through major transformations, from designing technical architecture through thoughtfully implementing change management processes. This year, Liberty has been named to CIO Applications Top 10 BI and Analytics Companies and was named a Best Places to Work in Chicago.
CybetaTM offers a suite of Cybersecurity products and services designed to help you keep your business off the Cyber 'X'. Based on decades of detecting and thwarting the activities of even the most advanced attackers, CybetaTM delivers the substantive cyber data science you need to make preemptive strategic and operational decisions.
CAC Specialty is an integrated specialty insurance brokerage and investment banking business focused on providing structuring expertise and placement capabilities across the spectrum of insurance and alternative capital markets. CAC Specialty serves large corporates, SMEs, private equity, and other alternative fund managers.