Leading multifamily property management platform will strengthen resident risk assessment with differentiated bank transaction data analytics in real-time
CHICAGO and FAIRHOPE, Ala., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NinjaEdge announced today the successful integration of its proprietary bank data analytics service into Liberty Rent's platform to convert more applicants into residents for landlords.
Founded in 2014, Liberty Rent is a SaaS analytics company that provides best-in-class risk analysis, payment services, and third-party claims settlement for multifamily property owners and managers. With its rent guarantee solution, Liberty Rent facilitates "no cost, no risk" acceptance of potential residents for property management companies throughout the U.S.
"Liberty Rent is transforming the way that landlords qualify and acquire residents," said Bubba Grimsley, CEO of Liberty Rent. "The unique insights that NinjaEdge developed to enable greater precision in lending are equally powerful for Liberty Rent and our property manager clients to assess an individual applicant's risk."
Since 2018, NinjaEdge has analyzed over 1 billion bank transactions for more than 2.5 million loan applications to create proprietary, machine-learning developed feature sets and scores.
"Our partnership with Liberty Rent is an important milestone in NinjaEdge's growth," said Brian Reshefsky, President of NinjaEdge. "Just as we are leading the revolution in risk analytics where a consumer's credit history has traditionally been the primary basis for determining credit eligibility, Liberty Rent is disrupting the property management industry and driving greater opportunity for Everyday Americans."
Not only is Liberty Rent utilizing the risk analytics of NinjaEdge for better predictive value than traditional credit scores, but Liberty Rent is also leveraging NinjaEdge's proprietary routing technology that optimizes permission-based instant bank verification (IBV) for coverage of nearly every consumer with a checking or savings account.
"Liberty Rent is on a mission to help residents with poor credit get into apartments and homes," Grimsley added. "In our business, we like to say that you're not just a number from a credit score. NinjaEdge is a step change in our ability to deliver analytics that drive higher conversions for our B2B customers by considering prospective residents' complete financial picture and enable better decision-making."
NinjaEdge was incubated within CreditNinja, one of the largest online lenders in the U.S. catering to financially unserved and underserved consumers. CreditNinja has grown rapidly on the strength of an innovative underwriting strategy based on cash flow behavior evidenced in a consumer's bank account.
"Having analyzed over a billion bank transactions for millions of loan applications, we are able to better understand a consumer's financial situation in real-time and predict their ability and willingness to repay than a standard credit score," said Reshefsky. "We're excited to support Liberty Rent's growth with differentiated insights to drive the same precision in renter approvals."
About NinjaEdge:
NinjaEdge is an automated decisioning and intelligence platform created by lenders for lenders to better assess consumer risk. Led by the entrepreneurs and data scientists who pioneered digital lending for Everyday Americans, NinjaEdge delivers risk-tested insights based on bank transaction data for use cases across the credit account lifecycle since 2017. For more information: http://www.ninjaedge.com
About Liberty Rent:
Liberty Rent is a SaaS B2B analytics company that partners with multifamily property management companies to maximize occupancy without additional risk. Operating nationwide, Liberty Rent has helped secure homes for thousands of families by showing multifamily owners a better way to analyze risk since 2014. For more information: http://www.libertyrent.com
Media Contact
Public Relations, NinjaEdge, 1 (855) 646-5255, media@ninjaedge.com
SOURCE NinjaEdge