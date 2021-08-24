EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The April 2022 completion of a new North Benghazi Court Building sets a positive and hopeful sign for the rebuilding of war-torn Libya. PENETRON ADMIX was specified to protect the below-grade concrete structures of the complex from the saltwater environment of the nearby Mediterranean Sea.
The North Benghazi Court Building functioned as the headquarters of the Revolutionary Council of Libya after the overthrow of Colonel Ghaddafi in 2011. However, the Court complex was destroyed during the ensuing civil war that wracked the country. In 2021, the Revolutionary Council launched a project to build a new complex.
The project's general contractor, Ahel al Thika Construction, worked with the Libyan Center for Engineering Consultants, who provided structural design and technical support, to build the new North Benghazi Court Building. The new complex comprises three above-ground floors housing the courts and various offices, and a below-grade basement floor for the court archives.
Preventing Corrosion of Reinforced Concrete
"Because the new Court complex is situated immediately adjacent to the Benghazi beach and the Mediterranean Sea, a reliable solution to prevent chloride ion penetration and the resulting corrosion of the Court's reinforced concrete structures was required," says Kadem A. Elbarghathi, Managing Director of Penetron North Africa.
Based on the results of various Penetron projects that successfully met the challenge of building in a marine environment – in northern Africa and around the world – Rafat Elbraki, the project's technical consultant, specified PENETRON ADMIX and PENEBAR SW-45A swellable waterstop strips.
Elmothida Concrete, the concrete ready-mix supplier, delivered the PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete for the basement slab and retaining walls. PENEBAR SW-45A was used to permanently seal the construction joints.
Concrete Protection Unaffected by Marine Environment
Easily mixed in during batching and unaffected by the local marine environment, PENETRON ADMIX forms an integral part of the concrete from day one and lasts for the life of the concrete. A permanent solution with self-healing capabilities, PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete will self-heal and seal all hairline cracks that form throughout the service life of the concrete.
"Penetron is proud to have won this prestigious project over the competition, which included all the recognized names in our industry," adds Kadem A. Elbarghathi.
