NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LIFARS LLC, a New York City-based leader in cybersecurity services, including incident response, digital forensics, ransomware mitigation and cyber resiliency services, announced today the launch of its new DFIR tool, 'Logchecker', which brings the power of threat intelligence to log analysis.
LIFARS uses Logchecker to search for IP addresses, domain names and hashes from input files in its Threat Intelligence databases, to ensure that its customers' threats are identified quickly.
"Automation is key," said Ondrej Krehel, Chief Executive Officer and founder of LIFARS. "Logchecker will improve speed and precision in combating threat actors by identifying suspicious artifacts more effectively."
Logchecker uses a YETI platform as a backend, allowing the tool to benefit from all YETI machinery, including feeds and analytics plugins. The tool is published under an Open-Source MIT License.
"Logchecker will serve as an effective tool in our efforts to quickly identify suspicious events," said Ladislav Baco, LIFARS Senior Security Consultant and Malware Analyst. "We benefit from the power of our Threat Intelligence even more during our engagements by utilizing Logchecker."
For more information on LIFARS Logchecker, visit https://lifars.com/knowledge-center/logchecker-new-tool-for-threat-intelligence-developed-by-lifars/.
About LIFARS
LIFARS is a leader in Digital Forensics and Cyber Resiliency Services. The technical team's experience spans decades working on high profile events often in coordination with law enforcement agencies around the world. Deployed methodologies derive directly and indirectly from experience working with and for US Intelligence Agencies, Interpol, Europol, and NATO. For more information on LIFARS's services or to sign-up for our cybersecurity newsletter, visit https://www.lifars.com or reach out to us directly at pr@lifars.com.
###
Media Contact:
Justin Goldstein
516-578-8623
Media Contact
Chris Faust, Fastlane, +1 973-906-5553, chris@fastlane.co
SOURCE LIFARS