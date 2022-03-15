CAMPBELL, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beach House Group, the brand accelerator company, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Based out of El Segundo, CA, Beach House Group is self-described as brand incubators and white space hunters that seek out voids in the market. They create thoughtful products and bold strategies that deliver on the needs of today's consumer. The brands, like Béis Travel, Pattern Beauty, and Moon Oral Care, are represented by strong influencers. The company's expertise spans from brand and product development to design and procurement services.
Donna Moore, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain explains, "We do soup to nuts. So, we start the brand, design and develop the product, work with co-manufacturers, manufacture the product, market it, and then distribute it. We're in most of the major retailers and each of the sites has their own, very strong, DTC business."
The company conducted a thorough search for a PLM solution. Moore says, "We really sought to go with best in class. We had a team of 10 selection committee members with different cross-functional team representatives from the brands. We evaluated the leading PLM software companies; went through product demos, talked to references. We scored each vendor based on specific criteria. In the end, Centric was the unanimous winner and the highest rated across all 10 selection team members."
The benefits Beach House expects from PLM are numerous. Moore says, "Our project goals are the elimination of manual duplicate efforts, reduction in data errors, to have a document repository for all of our regulatory/compliance documentation, ingredient lists, and 'no-no' list. We're looking forward to improved calendar and workflow management, automatic costing capabilities, and what-if margin analysis. We anticipate improvement of collaboration among the product development and cross-functional teams." She concludes, "With the ERP integration, we'll be able to just push the product information to ERP."
Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software says, "This is an exciting partnership for us. Beach House Group is the type of innovative company that we love working with, and we are looking forward to seeing what they accomplish in the years to come."
