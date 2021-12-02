LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the launch of its "Lifecycle Sherlock" brand, Energy Sherlock LLC checks the boxes for business owners and facility management concerned with rising energy and operational costs, cyber risks and cyber insurance, as well as finding qualified people.
Begun over 10 years ago as a specialty services firm providing energy efficiency services paid with client savings on their monthly electric bills, Energy Sherlock made some investments in partnerships over the summer to address "lifecycle" needs of all sizes of businesses and government. The addition of more capabilities called for a change in branding to reflect current and future needs.
CEO Tim Reichert admitted that "From the beginning, we knew that our focus on energy efficiency services and sustainability would be in demand for years to come, and that won't change. What we did not see then was the growing number and costly impact of cyber attacks on facility equipment and infrastructure." "Like many people and businesses on the East Coast, we were shocked at how a ransomware attack affected so many being served by the Colonial Pipeline company."
Now identified as "IoT-connected operational technology", IoT-enabled devices are expected to add more than $25 billion to the building-controls market by 2025. Also adding complexity and cyber risk that most facility managers are not trained to understand and mitigate without specialized training. Many turn to the company cyber security personnel or equipment manufacturer. Considering the connectedness of these technologies with company networks, and that most IT cyber experts are not trained on heavy equipment and infrastructure electronics, it leaves a gap in company cyber mitigation plans. Reichert added, "Feeling our client's pain, we made some investments to increase our ability to reduce those cyber risk concerns early in the life of their equipment all the way to when they want to dispose of it."
With the launch of Lifecycle Sherlock, clients not only can restore energy efficiencies without buying new equipment, but also get services to address their: cyber risk and insurance issues; decommissioning of facilities; project development & management of sustainability plans; energy audits & LEED modeling; solar & wind distributed generation; electric vehicle charging station infrastructure; asset inventory services; a free asset management tool; need for no-touch cyber risk assessments; data destruction & equipment shredding; and asset recovery needs. Key to its service offerings is staff augmentation capacity to support follow-on projects and for those clients struggling to find the right people to get the job done.
Lastly, Reichert pointed to his company's penchant for results to support long-term growth as a key to their success, "Ironically, it is the client's financial person who is our biggest advocate because even while we reduce stress on the facility management team, when they see the savings and cost recovery we add back into business operations, the reason why they hired us becomes clear."
