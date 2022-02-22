(PRNewsfoto/Lifeloc Technologies)

(PRNewsfoto/Lifeloc Technologies)

 By Lifeloc Technologies

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol testing devices, has announced financial results for the 2021 fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights

Lifeloc Technologies posted annual net revenue of $7.054 million resulting in 2021 after tax profit of $676 thousand, or net income of $0.27 per diluted share.  These results compare to net revenue of $6.357 million for 2020, with net loss of $922 thousand, or $(0.38) per diluted share.  The 2021 results included a one-time gain of $936 thousand from the forgiveness of both the 2020 and 2021 Paycheck Protection Program loans through the SBA.  Revenues for 2021 grew by 11% over 2020 sales, representing a partial recovery to pre-pandemic sales levels.

Lifeloc took advantage of continued low interest rates to secure a stable and low interest rate on our only debt, refinancing our building mortgage on September 30, 2021, replacing the prior 4.00% fixed rate (until October 2024) mortgage with a 2.95% mortgage fixed until September 2031.  This refinancing was immediately cash flow positive, with all refinance costs to be recovered through interest savings by early 2023, while eliminating the significant 2024 interest rate change risk from the prior mortgage.

New platform LX9 and LT7 devices produced sales growth of 65% in 2021 versus 2020.  The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages.  We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales.  The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection.  The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device.  Field testing of the redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modifications before final release.  The design has now been completed with several devices field tested by key customers and now has been released to sales.  Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate the enrollment process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capability of building easy-to-use portable testing equipment.  We intend to use the SpinDx™ technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk", to develop a series of devices and tests that could be used at roadside, emergency rooms and in workplace testing to get a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse.  The first test we intend to offer is the SpinDx device with disks for delta-9-THC detection from an oral fluid sample collected from a test subject.  Then we intend to offer a device based on our recently updated LX9 breathalyzer to collect a sample for analysis from breath, which coupled with the SpinDx device will be our marijuana breathalyzer system.  We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device.  We are continuing to work on developing this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.  Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the first products of the SpinDx technology platform.

"We saw some sales recovery in 2021 and we expect to see more in 2022, with many customers having deferred new equipment purchases during the pandemic," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.  "However, we are not just relying on pent up demand for sales growth, but instead our strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases will be the big driver.  The Easycal® calibration station and the premium L-series devices are finding broad acceptance and the R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices have been released to sales.  Revenue from these will all provide the continued funding to push the SpinDx product platform across the finish line to commercialization.   We will see research and development expenses continue to rise in this final push, prioritizing substantial value creation over short-term profitability.  We are hopeful that the SpinDx platform will begin making a revenue contribution by late 2022."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.  Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC.  We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. 

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Balance Sheets



ASSETS





























December 31,

CURRENT ASSETS:



2021





2020



Cash

$

2,571,668



$

2,195,070



Accounts receivable, net



562,092





523,603



Inventories, net



2,668,789





2,498,126



Income taxes receivable



0





220,657



Prepaid expenses and other



56,897





77,962



      Total current assets



5,859,446





5,515,418















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:













Land



317,932





317,932



Building



1,928,795





1,928,795



Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software



569,448





569,448



Production equipment, software and space modifications



958,785





958,785



Training courses



432,375





432,375



Office equipment, software and space modifications



216,618





216,618



Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications



226,356





226,356



Research and development equipment, software and space modifications



456,685





190,818



Less accumulated depreciation



(2,518,966)





(2,277,839)



     Total property and equipment, net



2,588,028





2,563,288















OTHER ASSETS:













Patents, net



134,428





144,702



Deposits and other



163,480





164,798



Deferred taxes



204,449





148,142



     Total other assets



502,357





457,642

















     Total assets

$

8,949,831



$

8,536,348















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$

445,985



$

333,851



Term loan payable, current portion



48,513





46,936



Paycheck Protection Program loan payable



-





465,097



Customer deposits



170,952





155,295



Accrued expenses



298,530





266,266



Deferred revenue, current portion



71,604





41,053



Reserve for warranty expense



46,500





46,500



      Total current liabilities



1,082,084





1,354,998















TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs



1,267,551





1,277,531















DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion



6,430





3,177



      Total liabilities



2,356,065





2,635,706





























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding



4,650,812





4,633,655



Retained earnings



1,942,954





1,266,987



      Total stockholders' equity



6,593,766





5,900,642

















      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,949,831



$

8,536,348

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Statements of Income











Years Ended December 31,

REVENUES:



2021





2020



Product sales

$

6,898,955



$

6,122,348



Royalties



67,526





148,398



Rental income



87,949





85,956



Total



7,054,430





6,356,702















COST OF SALES



3,994,334





4,176,156















GROSS PROFIT



3,060,096





2,180,546















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development



1,213,482





1,007,297



Sales and marketing



1,003,983





1,074,249



General and administrative



1,111,544





1,254,503



Total



3,329,009





3,336,049















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(268,913)





(1,155,503)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan



936,444





-



Interest income



3,401





14,294



Interest expense



(51,272)





(56,129)



Total 



888,573





(41,835)















NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES



619,660





(1,197,338)















BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES  



56,307





275,408















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

675,967



$

(921,930)















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.28



$

(0.38)















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.27



$

(0.38)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC



2,454,116





2,454,116















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED



2,518,895





2,454,116

 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Stockholders' Equity

































Years Ended December 31,





2021



2020

Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances

$

5,900,642



$

6,792,221















Common stock (no shares issued during periods):













Beginning balances



4,633,655





4,603,304



Stock based compensation expense related to stock options



17,157





30,351



Ending balances



4,650,812





4,633,655















Retained earnings:













Beginning balances



1,266,987





2,188,917



Net income (loss)



675,967





(921,930)



Ending balances



1,942,954





1,266,987















Total stockholders' equity, ending balances

$

6,593,766



$

5,900,642

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows























Years  Ended December 31,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2021



2020



Net income (loss)

$

675,967



$

(921,930)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided from operating activities-













   Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans



(936,444)





-



   Depreciation and amortization



254,823





364,336



   Provision for doubtful accounts, net change

(49,000)





24,000



   Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change



(5,000)





20,000



   Deferred taxes, net change



(56,307)





(61,484)



   Reserve for warranty expense, net change



-





1,500



   Stock based compensation expense related to stock options



17,157





30,351



Changes in operating assets and liabilities-













   Accounts receivable



10,511





93,636



   Inventories 



(165,663)





(531,827)



   Income taxes receivable 



220,657





(213,907)



   Prepaid expenses and other 



21,065





(59,105)



   Deposits and other 



1,318





(90,771)



   Accounts payable 



112,134





72,053



   Customer deposits 



15,657





(58,736)



   Accrued expenses 



32,264





(24,192)



   Deferred revenue 



33,804





(7,710)





           Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities



182,943





(1,363,786)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property, equipment and space modifications

(265,867)





(27,477)



Patent filing expense



(2,609)





(18,796)





           Net cash (used in) investing activities



(268,476)





(46,273)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Principal payments made on term loans



(1,341,059)





(45,964)



Proceeds from refinancing term loan



1,350,000





-



Cost of refinancing term loan



(18,157)





-



Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan



471,347





465,097





           Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities



462,131





419,133

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



376,598





(990,926)

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



2,195,070





3,185,996

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

2,571,668



$

2,195,070

















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:













Cash paid for interest

$

50,458



$

55,045

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeloc-reports-2021-full-year-results-301488020.html

SOURCE Lifeloc Technologies

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.