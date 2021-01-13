- New LifeSciences division accelerates preclinical discovery and compound evaluation in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies - LifeNet Health LifeSciences' vertically integrated supply chain provides researchers with unparalleled access to a wide array of human biospecimens as well as high-quality primary cells from both healthy and diseased origin - Newly launched website -- LNHLifeSciences.org -- provides access for researchers to explore, learn and request a quote for products and services including a portfolio of healthy and diseased primary human cells