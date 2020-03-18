INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic, the creator of the LIFE mobile apps, announced a partnership with Readout Health today allowing LIFE app users to integrate data from the BIOSENSE(™) ketone tracking device.
The integration provides users of both the LIFE Fasting Tracker and LIFE Extend apps to sync their BIOSENSE™ breath ketone monitor to track and graph the progress of their ketosis in real time with unlimited measurements. Users are able to watch ketone levels rise throughout their fast while learning how various lifestyle changes impact individual metabolism. The LIFE mobile apps utilize the data to help users optimize ketosis for weight loss and metabolic health.
"Readout Health allows us to offer new scientific insights to LIFE mobile app users to further improve their health," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "This partnership brings users the opportunity to measure ketosis in ways they couldn't before with precise readings integrated directly into the app."
BIOSENSE is the only clinical-grade FDA registered breath ketone monitor on the market, providing users with precise measurements on a 0-40 scale, from light, to advanced, to deep ketosis. The score indicates the concentration of ketones, molecules produced by the liver, which are elevated when the body is in a primarily fat burning state.
Backed by a 2019 clinical trial, BIOSENSE is capable of replacing traditional blood ketone monitors. Blood and urine analysis limits the frequency and places that users are able to test. BIOSENSE™ also utilizes deep lung sampling to provide users with an accurate measurement every time. LIFE mobile app users are currently eligible for a $30 discount on the BIOSENSE monitor within the respective apps.
"LifeOmic aligns with Readout Health's mission to empower people with personalized data throughout the day tools to drive behavioral change and better health outcomes," said Jim Howard, CEO of Readout Health. "With Biosense™ ketone levels populating LifeOmic apps, more people will have access to their exact level of ketosis throughout their intermittent fast to truly know how close they are to health benefits associated with certain levels of ketosis."
"One of the benefits of fasting is entering nutritional ketosis. Unfortunately, measuring ketone production can be a pain," said Chris Kresser, creator of the ADAPT Practitioner and Health Coach Training Programs and leading clinician in functional medicine. "BIOSENSE™ is a scientifically validated, highly accurate breath ketone monitor that makes it easy to test your ketones throughout the day by simply blowing into the device. I'm now recommending it to all of my patients that are fasting or doing ketogenic diets and I'm using it myself."
The LIFE Fasting Tracker allows users to track the duration of a fast, monitor mood, and record parameters such as their weight, waist circumference, blood glucose, and ketones, to sustain and improve metabolic health. In addition to the new integration with BIOSENSE™, other integrations allow users to sync with Healthkit, Fitbit, Garmin and Oura Ring. The app incorporates an extensive library of science-based educational content provided by a network of expert bloggers on the LIFE Apps site. The current app also encourages users to publicly share their intermittent fasting journey and connect with others via social Circles to build community support, which is a known predictor of improved health. The app's Circles allow users to set goals and view when friends and family are fasting in real-time with live updates.
LIFE Extend, LifeOmic's second app in the LIFE mobile app portfolio, guides users in adopting the five "pillars of health," which are scientifically demonstrated to stave off chronic diseases of aging and increase lifespan. Fasting is included in the five pillars of health along with nutrition, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness.
Learn more and download the apps for iOS and Android at: https://lifeapps.io.
About LifeOmic:
LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions for providers, researchers, health care IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's core competency is the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company's product lines also include security software platform JupiterOne and consumer-centric LIFE mobile apps.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.
For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com.
About Readout Health:
Readout Health is a digital biomarker research company with a mission to help consumers and patients better manage their own health by providing novel, clinically-backed tools. With a focus on full-day, unlimited measurements and adherence to protocols, Readout's flagship device, BIOSENSE™ is the first clinically-backed breath acetone measurement device focused on in-home ketone tracking. Founded in 2018 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Readout has commercial and academic research partnerships focused on the impact of nutritional ketosis in chronic disease management, intermittent fasting, and overall metabolic health. The BIOSENSE™ device is manufactured and assembled in Toronto and St. Louis as an FDA Class 1 device.
Readout Health has a dedicated team of researchers, engineers, and leading KOL's working to change the way we address the current metabolic epidemic.
For more information, visit https://mybiosense.com
