INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic, the creator of LIFE mobile apps and the Precision Health Cloud platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced its LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting Tracker apps have surpassed 2 million downloads on iOS and Android devices. The company's consumer apps include the popular LIFE Extend application, a holistic wellness application focused on promoting overall health, and the LIFE Fasting Tracker which allows users to securely record, track and share intermittent fasting habits.
"Our team continues to develop apps to sustain the growing interest in taking control of one's own health with scientifically-backed insights," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "Using the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting Tracker apps puts the power in users' hands to preemptively take control of their health and has allowed the company to turn precision health into a reality for more than 2 million people."
In addition to tracking the five pillars of health, which includes nutrition, mindfulness, sleep, physical activity and fasting, LIFE mobile apps enable users to track their eating habits, monitor mood, and record parameters such as their weight, waist circumference, blood glucose, and ketones, to sustain and improve metabolic health. The apps also integrate with BIOSENSE™, Apple Healthkit, Fitbit, Garmin and Oura Ring to help users sync their health devices.
Users are also encouraged to publicly share their health journeys and connect with others via social Circles to build community support, which is a known predictor of improved health. The app's over 65,000 Circles allow users to set goals and view when friends and family are fasting in real-time with live updates. The LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting Tracker also incorporates an extensive library of science-based educational content provided by a network of expert bloggers on the LIFE Apps site.
LIFE apps allow companies to accelerate population health initiatives with consumer facing precision health apps and a cloud platform. The company also recently launched Lifeology, a platform to present seemingly complex, novel scientific concepts in a reasoned, calm and easy-to-understand way. User data is securely stored on LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud, a HIPAA compliant, SOC 2 certified and HITRUST CSF© Certified platform in use at major hospitals and academic medical centers. As a result, users can safely share their data with healthcare providers and researchers via the Precision Health Cloud to better inform care plans and decisions.
About LifeOmic:
LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more, as well as JupiterOne, a SaaS security product for automating compliance and DevSecOps. The company's suite of consumer products includes: the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, a health literacy and education platform; and Connect for connecting domain experts with consumers.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.
For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com.
