RICHMOND, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Take Care Space announces the launch of Take Care Market, an online platform where consumers can discover small businesses. The startup made the bold decision to expedite the launch of Take Care Market to meet the needs of small businesses. While Take Care Market is the most recent evolution of Take Care Space's greater mission, the organization has always been centered on wellbeing, healing, and community.
"There is a need for a central hub where small businesses can market themselves to consumers without incurring heavy financial burdens. At the same time, Take Care Market aims to provide a service to consumers to discover these unique and hand-made products and services. Given that so many companies in this industry typically rely on in-person events for revenue, all of which are being cancelled, it seemed imperative to expedite the launch," says Ji Bowlus, Chief Care Officer.
Conceived over a year ago with the goal to elevate small businesses aligned with their shared values, Take Care Market offers an alternative platform for them that doesn't require paying exorbitant commissions or fees. Even as Etsy and similar markets have emerged, Take Care Space has a broader vision for their business community and customers that transcends the current economic climate.
"At a time when many of us were sure that we wouldn't be able to financially weather what's happening, Take Care Market has been our beacon of hope and we are so incredibly excited for what they have planned and what that means for businesses like mine," said Monique Rodriguez, from Old Salt Merchants.
Take Care Space already has plans to develop additional resources that will empower the small business community and continue to foster community, connection, and the idea that the journey of healing to authentic self-love and joy is for everyone and not just a luxury for a few.
About Take Care Space
Take Care Space is a woman of color-owned wellness lifestyle brand based in the Bay Area. The company collaborates with painters, illustrators, creators, healers, and the community to offer beautifully intentional products, services, and experiences that honor the practice of self-care as a journey towards emotional and physical wellbeing and self-love.