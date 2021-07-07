BOSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifestyle commerce is a prime mover of the customer experience journey that includes using mobile apps and payments as a key channel for retail shopping. It's not only that e-commerce has grown, but more significantly, that mobile technology plays a larger role in the checkout process both for remote and proximity payments. Mobile use for pre-buy research and payments is a greater part of retail sales than much of the conventional wisdom now believes. A new research report from Mercator Advisory Group, Lifestyle Commerce Drives Expanding Mobile Sales Channel For Merchants, focuses on how retailers can leverage consumer mobile usage.
"Mobile is increasingly the go-to choice for shopping, ordering, and paying for many consumers. Mobile devices enhance the customer experience and provide merchants more opportunities to connect with consumers whether in-store or online," commented Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services Practice at Mercator Advisory Group, the author of this report.
Highlights of this research report include:
- Sizing of the U.S. mobile payments market
- Mobile device use across a wide variety of shopping activities
- Consumer behavior patterns in mobile payments
- Demographics of consumers using mobile phones
- Leveraging of mobile solutions for retail sales growth
This report is 16 pages long and has 6 exhibits.
Companies and other organizations mentioned in this report: Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons, Amazon, Best Buy, Burger King, Caviar, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Domino's, DoorDash, Dunkin', FreshDirect, FutureProof Retail, Grubhub, Kroger, Mercatus, National Retail Federation, Panera Bread, Postmates, Shipt, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Target, Uber Eats, Walmart, Wegmans, and Whole Foods.
