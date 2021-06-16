SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Targeting the greatest vulnerability to COVID-19 infection, stagnant air in enclosed spaces, LifeWings Peak Performance and KFI Engineers today unveiled an initiative that promises to dramatically increase the safety of students and staff as they return to full-time, in-person instruction statewide. This alliance, built on world-class medical and engineering expertise, aims to revamp schools, government properties, and other buildings to create healthier breathing environments.
Life Wings and KFI will discuss their "2021 Improved Air Initiative" in a June 24 CSBA webinar https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7707874893809932560?source=Lifewings and explain what it means for school sites and other public buildings as government agencies seek to return to something approaching normalcy. Attendees, including the target audience of school board members, superintendents, facilities chiefs, and other education leaders, will learn how to improve indoor air quality and reduce hazards associated with coronavirus and other highly infectious respiratory diseases.
"We must start designing buildings and their systems with optimal risk reduction in mind as opposed to just hitting federal regulatory targets. Targets that often fall short of what is needed while offering a false sense of comfort," said session panel member Dr. Mark Weir, an engineering and environmental researcher, microbial risk modeler, and faculty member at The Ohio State University. "We need to be more prepared for the next virus and the next run of respiratory illnesses because they're coming," Weir continued. "We have to understand building environments must be properly retrofitted for optimal air quality."
Dr. Scott Altman, a LifeWings consultant from the Chicago area and a session speaker, noted, "You can't trust fate. You need to bring hard-core science to the LEA discussion, and now we can say that while there aren't solutions that can eliminate risk, we can greatly mitigate the risk of the virus' spread indoors."
"Part of the process is providing recommendations and implementing what needs updating to improve air quality," said KFI Engineers Principal Randy Christenson.
The tools available include increasing the filtration efficiency and reviewing outside air ventilation and existing indoor airflows. KFI also turns to use new technology such as UV technology and humidity adjustments to improve indoor air.
"This pandemic isn't going away completely," Christenson said. "There is a potential to be re-infected, new virus strains, and whatever the next virus is out there."
Since the pandemic began, KFI Engineers have provided hundreds of building assessments to schools, colleges, hospitals, correctional facilities, and other public facilities on ways to improve air quality levels for indoor spaces so occupancy can resume sooner rather than later. Specifically, KFI handles interior improvements from start to finish: testing the air, assessing and making the needed upgrades, followed by air quality monitoring that identifies any required adjustments.
"There continue to be the parents, students, administrators, and teachers who are concerned about safety," said LifeWings Senior Vice President Richard Doss. "The science has told us that you must have a comprehensive view of your building, its geometry, the airflow, air distribution systems, and student and staff movements. Our team is dedicated to bringing this knowledge to California's K-12 schools so they can deploy it in service of students, families, and staff."
About LifeWings Peak Performance:
LifeWings Peak Performance LLC, based in Minneapolis with additional offices in Miami, comprises an exceptional team of physicians, nurses, pilots, engineers, and healthcare executives. It relies on commercial and military aviation and cutting-edge manufacturing methodologies to assist healthcare organizations in creating safe, efficient, and high-performing hospitals and clinics. Our team has more than 400 years of combined experience designing and implementing high-reliability communication, operations, and facility systems for hospitals, clinics, schools, and insurance carriers. For more information, visit https://www.LifeWingsPP.com/.
About KFI Engineers:
KFI Engineers of Roseville, Minn., is an industry leader in process and facility infrastructure design and performance. We serve clients throughout the United States, Canada, and Central America, with capabilities not commonly found in traditional engineering firms. Managing projects end to end gives us a deep understanding of our work's engineering and business side. From identifying obstacles early to designing systems that make sense for your business, we drive projects to successful completion for you. We created Minnesota's first LEED-certified workplace and continue to refine upon that accomplishment. Our clients enjoy fresh ideas that work based on real-life experience. We have operations in Arizona, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, and North Dakota, with a team of more than 150 professionals. For more information, visit https://www.kfi-eng.com/.
About CBSA
The California School Boards Association is the nonprofit education association representing the elected officials who govern the state's public school districts and county offices of education. With a membership of nearly 1,000 educational agencies statewide, CSBA brings together school governing boards and administrators from districts and county offices of education to advocate for effective policies that advance the education and well-being of the state's more than 6 million school-age children. A membership-driven association, CSBA provides policy resources and training to members and represents the statewide interests of public education through legal, political, legislative, community, and media advocacy. Visit CSBA.org
