GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifeworks Advisors, a fast-growing independent RIA firm, announced today that the company has acquired Aimvest Technologies, an innovative financial technology development company. Aimvest's technology will be integrated into the Lifeworks Advisor platform to dynamically create custom investment portfolios for clients based on their unique financial planning data and changing life events. The Lifeworks Advisors' new investment platform will be smart, scalable and dynamic, providing clients with real-time adjustments to portfolios to protect assets during down markets while maximizing the probability of each client successfully achieving their goals.
"As practicing financial advisors ourselves, we were not able to find a usable risk profiling tool that was comprehensive and dynamic enough to facilitate clients' financial plans, attitudes, and changing circumstances," said Ron Bullis, CEO of Lifeworks Advisors. "Traditional risk tolerance exercises in wealth management are typically academically based and result in static portfolio recommendations which just don't work in the real world. As a result, we set out to develop our own approach and found Aimvest Technologies as the perfect partner to join us in creating dynamic solutions."
Founded by esteemed MIT graduate technologists, Aimvest Technologies is a financial technology startup providing algorithmic allocation strategies to family offices and independent RIAs. Co-founders Hugo Castalan and Alex Mathé-Cathala built upon an idea from Nobel laureate and MIT faculty Robert C. Merton and were selected by the MIT Innovation Fund and the MIT delta v startup accelerator, as well as named among the "15 MIT Startups to Watch in 2020."
Lifeworks Advisors' new investment platform technology powered by Aimvest will enable advisors and clients to focus on building durable financial plans and developing clear goals for the future. As part of that process the Lifeworks Advisor investment platform will dynamically build investment strategies that are personalized for each client's unique financial picture, changing circumstances and financial objectives. Investment strategies will be adjusted in real-time as the client's financial picture changes, such as from 401k value increases, purchase of a new home, the birth of a child, volatility in the markets, receiving of an inheritance and more. By integrating these life and economic changes, Lifeworks Advisors will help ensure that clients have the investment strategy with the highest probability of successfully achieving personal goals.
Lifeworks Advisors financial advisor platform provides growth-minded advisors with proven systems, tools and templates to support a scalable, fee-based, subscription model for financial planning and wealth management, including automated digital onboarding, ACH and credit card processing, combined with a digital marketing solution to drive growth of ideal prospects, all delivered under one modern and unified advisor and client technology experience.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aimvest Technologies to the Lifeworks Advisors family," said Bullis. "Advisors working with us will now have the most innovative, dynamic and powerful wealth management and financial planning solutions to better serve clients while helping them grow more profitable businesses on the Lifeworks Advisors platform."
About Lifeworks Advisors
Founded by breakaway advisors frustrated with current technology platforms and the way financial advice traditionally has been priced and delivered, Lifeworks Advisors provides a complete, end-to-end, technology platform that seamlessly enables advisors to create their own scalable and winning client experience. Lifeworks Advisors is an innovation hub in the industry, where new ideas, new approaches and new models of doing business are being created by an experienced, inter-disciplinary team of financial advisors, technologists, marketers and business analysts. Growth-minded advisors who are looking for a change to realize their full potential and work with clients in an authentic and transparent way will be the future of Lifeworks Advisors. Join us at http://www.thefutureofadvice.com
