SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lift AI, the leading anonymous buyer intent data solution, announced a partnership with Drift, the world's leading Revenue Acceleration Platform, providing technology and services to its enterprise customers to optimize website conversion and accelerate revenue growth. Lift AI will develop playbooks, chat engagement strategies and custom service offerings for Drift customers to deliver engaging website experiences that lead to higher conversions, pipeline and ultimately, revenue.
"Website marketing and sales teams are increasingly challenged with finding ways to engage anonymous visitors with the highest buying intent and converting them to sales," said Don Simpson, CEO, Lift AI. "Partnering with Drift, Lift AI will provide enterprise customers with the services, strategies and playbooks to identify visitor's buying intent and deliver unprecedented visibility of the quality of traffic from each lead source along with a powerful view of the entire website's revenue potential."
Together, Lift AI's professional services and Drift's leading revenue acceleration platform will help enterprise customers enable sales teams to prioritize target accounts with sales chat, while routing low-intent accounts to nurture campaigns.
"Lift AI brings a unique approach to identifying high-value visitors engaged on a website in real time," said Jared Fuller, senior director of partnerships at Drift. "We are proud to partner with Lift AI to help dramatically improve our enterprise customers' buyer experiences and increase total revenue potential."
To learn more about how Lift AI and Drift are transforming the ability to identify website visitor intent and dramatically improve conversions and revenue, please visit our website.
About Lift AI:
Lift AI identifies the buying intent of anonymous website visitors in real-time, enabling websites to trigger the most effective conversational marketing conversion tactics before the visitor leaves the site. The Lift AI proprietary machine-learning model is based on 15 years of experience and over 14 million live chat sales engagements and over one billion captured web journeys and real-time behavioral analytics, working out-of-the-box to deliver results for companies with a 2-10x increase in chat conversions in just 90 days.
About Drift:
Drift is the Revenue Acceleration Platform that uses Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales to help companies grow revenue and increase customer lifetime value faster. More than 50,000 businesses use Drift to align sales and marketing on a single platform to deliver a unified customer experience where people are free to have a conversation with a business at any time, on their terms.
For further information, please contact:
Matthew Langie
The Marketing Gurus
Media Contact
Matthew Langie, Lift AI, +1 3852124878, matt@marketinggurus.net
SOURCE Lift AI