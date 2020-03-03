OAK BROOK, Ill., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, introduces video capabilities with the new Connected Access Portal with Video (CAPXLV). The new CAPXLV powered by myQ® Business™ delivers best-in-class video functionality with real time and stored video, and provides simple secure management of residential community spaces for property and community managers. Adding remote video capabilities to entry systems allows building and community managers to enhance security by providing visual confirmation of access events.
Designed to save residential community managers time by streamlining management of building and community access points, the CAPXLV with the addition of video offers even more control, security and reliability to both community managers and residents. Using the CAPXLV's remote video monitoring, community managers can receive notifications and view recorded footage of access events via myQ® Business™ Community. Residents can also benefit from CAPXLV's video capabilities by using the Community by myQ® App to view and verify their guests' identities before granting them entry to the building or community.
"LiftMaster is committed to helping community managers provide easy access to residents and their visitors without compromising security," said Erich Struckmeyer, Vice President and General Manager, Commercial, LiftMaster. "By adding video capabilities to the CAPXL we are able to offer a powerful set of benefits to building and community managers, ensuring that they can see who is coming and going, and record entrance events to quickly mitigate potential disputes or security issues. The CAPXLV also allows building and community managers to empower residents to securely manage their visitors using the Community by myQ® App, saving time and providing peace of mind that only invited guests are accessing the community."
Key ways the CAPXLV integrates video to keep residential communities secure while making access management easier for building and community managers include:
- Access to a live-stream of any entrance point with a CAPXLV through their myQ® Business™ portal as well as stored 30-second recordings of every access event allowing them to quickly address community safety issues such as use of a suspended code or overuse of an active code.
- When used in tangent with the Community by myQ® App, residents can visually engage with guests, delivery people, and service people who use the CAPXLV, and feel secure about who is being granted access.
- Powered by myQ® Business™ the CAPXLV keeps data protected and safeguards resident information using cloud-based security.
Building and community managers that want video capabilities and already have a working CAPXL unit can get an easy upgrade with the CAPXL USB Camera Kit (CAPXLCAM). The CAPXLV is also is compatible with LiftMaster's full line of gate operators, access control products and software providing solutions designed to meet the needs of any property.
The CAPXLV will be showcased at the 2020 International Door Association Expo (IDAExpo 2020) / American Fence Association FENCETECH 2020 booth 3801, in Salt Lake City, Utah from March 2-6 and the 2020 International Security Conference (ISC West) booth 22117, in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 17-20.
About LiftMaster
LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.