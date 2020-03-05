OAK BROOK, Ill., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, a leading brand of professionally installed perimeter access control solutions, today introduced the HDSL24UL and the HDFSL24UL smart commercial slide gate operators. The perfect solution for industrial or community environments with oversized gates, each operator features a direct drive high efficiency powertrain, custom gear box, and brushless motor engineered for up to 6 million cycles.
Put through a series of rigorous tests, LiftMaster's heavy-duty gate operators outperform every competitor in its class. The HDSL24UL moves gates up to 3,000 pounds and 75 feet in length at variable speeds up to 1 foot per second. Meeting high-demands of Class III and IV high-secure industrial environments, the HDFSL24UL slide gate operator moves gates up to 2,000 pounds and 75 feet as fast as 2 feet per second. Both operators reduce wear and tear on gate hardware by using variable speed controls that allow users to set the speed of the gate (independently in dual gate applications) and have a slow-start and slow-stop functionality. They are also solar ready and have battery backup, ensuring continuous operation even during a power outage.
"Our new heavy duty, high-cycle slide gate operators round out our commercial offering, making LiftMaster a one-stop shop for any and all gate operator needs," said Andrew Vlahopoulos, Product Manager, Gate Operators. "We take pride in developing products that combine reliability, superior functionality and advanced technology capabilities for enhanced control, security and efficiency, and are excited to make our products available to every type of environment, from residential gates to secured industrial environments."
Also unique to LiftMaster's gate operators is integrated myQ technology for total connected access management solutions. LiftMaster's first-of-its-kind myQ Business software provides facility & community managers with full insight and control over gate access points, allowing them to monitor access points in real time, measure their performance, and track their current open/close gate status to help increase efficiency, safety, and security.
About LiftMaster
LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.