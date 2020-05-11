AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr® Insights™, a DevOps-based market intelligence firm, has announced its Liftr Cloud Value Tracker prototype during the 2020 Open Compute Project Virtual Summit.
Liftr Insights will offer the Liftr Cloud Value Tracker in addition to its Liftr Cloud Components Tracker and other data covering internet-enabled infrastructure. These data offerings are a part of the Liftr Market Intelligence as a Platform.
Who Benefits from Liftr Cloud Value Tracker?
Technology investors such as portfolio and hedge fund managers who monitor the cloud providers or the supply chain supporting the cloud infrastructure will want to have access to the data ahead of their competitors. Companies dependent upon the supply chain, including the chip providers themselves, will be interested in the unique data providing timely insight into their industry.
What Gap Does the Liftr Cloud Value Tracker Fill?
Each month, cloud providers purchase a significant portion of data center semiconductor production to build out their infrastructure, so their buying power has a notable effect on the entire supply chain.
Liftr Insights' existing Liftr Cloud Components Tracker service counts and analyzes deployed cloud infrastructure configurations and prices by region for the four largest IaaS clouds (with more planned).
However, investors want additional insights into whether newly deployed chips and infrastructure will achieve their marketing promises and earnings potential.
What is the Liftr Cloud Value Tracker?
The Liftr Cloud Value Tracker will evaluate deployed instance prices against instance performance, within and across regions, for the largest IaaS clouds.
"Our customers can extract great insight from our Liftr Cloud Value Tracker calculations – deriving from the combination of price and performance," says CEO Tab Schadt.
"We've already compared instances using AMD and Intel processors, for example, and can clearly see differences in value between processor generations."
The Liftr Cloud Value Tracker will provide investors with early actionable metrics. In addition to providing other insights, these metrics will help investors understand:
- Components manufacturers' abilities to meet their commitments
- Cloud providers' abilities to properly leverage new processor chip capabilities
Paul Teich, Principal Analyst, adds, "With Liftr Cloud Value Tracker, investors will be able to better manage their positions for AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud, as well as AMD, Intel and other companies supporting the cloud infrastructure supply chain."
Those interested in Liftr Cloud Value Tracker may email Contact@LiftrInsights.com to schedule an appointment-only preview.
Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. Liftr Insights, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Value Tracker are trademarks of Liftr Insights.
The following are registered intellectual property marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective companies, along with related icons and logos:
AMD
Intel
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Google Cloud
Microsoft Azure
Alibaba Cloud