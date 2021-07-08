ATLANTA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative marketing firm, Liger Partners, announces an exciting merger with Satori Interactive, a user research and design firm with national reach and Fortune 500 clients. The combined Liger-Satori relationship offers a variety of benefits for both companies' current and potential clients, including an expanded roster of talented experts and a wider range of services.
"The Liger team is thrilled to join forces with Satori. This new relationship allows us to offer user research, experience design, specialized technical expertise, and interactive services to our clients and prospects," says Eric Holtzclaw, chief visionary partner. "Together, we ensure our collective clients stand out in a crowded marketplace, boost visibility and excitement about their brands and reach their goals. The Liger-Satori team is excited about what this relationship means to both organizations moving forward."
Satori, the Japanese word for enlightenment, is all about the "aha" moment. And the team offers expertise, support, and resources to deliver innovative digital solutions for amazing customer experiences. A top notch roster of researchers, designers, developers, and project managers deliver technologically innovative experiences with humanity and heart. Satori works with some of the most prestigious brands in Georgia and the nation, including Ritz-Carlton, Harris Teeter, Lowes, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
To celebrate this new collaboration, Liger Partners is holding an 80's themed prom, A Night Under the Stars a la Napoleon Dynamite, on Thursday, August 26th from 6-8 p.m. at the Liger Lair, 1050 Crown Pointe Pkwy, Suite 1250, in Atlanta. The theme complements the Liger name (The Liger is an animal featured in the beloved movie Napoleon Dynamite, which paid homage to 80's pop culture ). A Night Under the Stars Prom is open to the public with reserved tickets; Space is limited so interested parties should reserve tickets today! Proceeds will go to The Wild Animal Sanctuary, the nonprofit where thirty-nine of the tigers and three black bears formerly under Joe Exotic's care are now living in expansive habitats located in Keenesburg, Colorado.
About Liger Partners
Based in Atlanta, Liger Partners is a full-service marketing firm delivering everything from an engaging social presence to a full outside marketing solution crafted to an organization's specific needs. Why the name Liger? Because, much like the creature from the movie Napoleon Dynamite, we're a bunch of marketing and operations experts bred for our skills in magic. … and our awesome dance moves and mad nunchuck skills aren't half bad either. Connect with us on Linked-in/LigerPartners, @LigerPartners, or Facebook, or visit the website.
About Satori Interactive
Satori Interactive is a user research and design firm built to take your ideas from vision to reality. No matter what digital business application you need, our awesome team of researchers, designers, developers, and project managers create a technologically innovative experience with lots of humanity and heart behind it. The Atlanta, GA-based agency offers numerous services, including UX and UI design, user research, proof of concept, and more. Visit the Satori website for more information.
Media Contact
Melissa Watkins, Liger Partners, 804-402-5316, melissa@ligerpartners.com
SOURCE Liger Partners