BASEL, Switzerland, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that Light Chain Bioscience, a brand of Novimmune, has chosen the Genedata Biologics® workflow platform to accelerate discovery and development of proprietary multi-specific antibodies. Headquartered in the Swiss biotech hub around Lake Geneva, Light Chain Bioscience is focused on generating truly human bispecific antibodies for immuno-oncology and other therapeutic indications.
"Data is the irreplaceable asset of our R&D organization as it represents our intellectual property. Accessing and analyzing data in an effective manner is key to our decision making and to advancing our therapeutic pipeline. We can't risk storing our business-critical data in systems that may result in unstructured or corrupted data when projects or people change. Genedata Biologics will act as our organizational memory to structure and protect our assets and ensure that data can always be accessed and found," said Nicolas Fischer, Ph.D., CEO at Light Chain Bioscience.
"Our focus is developing innovative new therapies. To speed up this process, we need to have all the data in one place, so we have a full overview of all discovery campaigns, including our candidate pipeline from early discovery all the way to the clinic," said Walter Ferlin, Ph.D., CSO at Light Chain Bioscience. "While we chose Genedata because it supports our molecule formats and most important functionalities out-of-box, the Software-as-a-Service was a very nice additional bonus. We don't really want to deal with installing and managing software, so we are happy to have SaaS support from Genedata, which made it possible to deploy the platform quickly and maintain it with a minimal amount of resources on our side."
Light Chain Bioscience focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapies using their proprietary system to produce bispecific and multi-specific antibodies that fully retain the native sequence and structure of human antibodies. Genedata Biologics supports the full end-to-end discovery process at Light Chain Bioscience and increases the throughput of cloning and expression, phage display selection and screening, IgG reformatting and testing, library generation, characterization, developability assessment, and lead candidate selection. Genedata Biologics is also being used for proprietary κλ antibody technology, both for Light Chain Bioscience's internal programs and for their partners.
"We are pleased that Light Chain Bioscience, a cutting-edge and proven biotech, has chosen Genedata Biologics to digitalize their biopharma discovery operations," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "The Genedata platform is based on 25 years of continuous development, resulting in an unmatched platform that has been purpose-built to automate and digitalize biopharma R&D. Our business model ensures that all included business logic is provided to our customers out of the box, which brings enormous value to our partners and helps increase their efficiency while mitigating their R&D risks. Our scalable SaaS platform and Genedata's scientific expertise is the winning combination that supports our customers as they grow."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.
About Light Chain Bioscience
Light Chain Bioscience is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of therapies based on bispecific and multi-specific antibody formats. Its proprietary κλ body platform allows for the identification of bispecific antibodies that fully retain the native sequence and structure of human antibodies. This unique property is of interest for long term treatment of patients. In immuno-oncology, Light Chain Bioscience focuses on the selective targeting of the checkpoint CD47 as well as T cell and activation redirecting strategies.
