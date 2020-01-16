DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Light Vehicle Access and Security Market Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE light vehicle access and security sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
The global market study includes:
- Automotive OE passive entry fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including corporate latches, double-locking, keyless entry, smart keys, car keys, car locks, advanced key fobs, access by phone)
- Case studies focusing on advanced key fobs, MPVs and sliding doors, passive entry in vans, smart tailgate opening, split smart keys and security models
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary for door latches and passive entry
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including TRW and Delphi
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects
*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
Use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive access and security sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Aisin Seiki
- Alpha Corporation
- Brose
- Continental
- Delphi
- Denso
- Giobert
- Hella
- Honda Lock
- Hulsbeck & Furst (HuF)
- Inteva
- Kiekert
- Magna
- Marquardt
- Mitsui Kinzoku ACT/GECOM
- Omron
- Shiroki
- Strattec
- Tokai Rika
- TRW
- U-Shin
- Valeo
- Witte
- Forecasts
- Active keyless entry
- Passive keyless entry
- Standard key entry
- Markets
- Door latches
- Passive entry systems
- Technologies
- Case studies
- Advanced key fobs
- Ford's MyKey
- Linking the key to the mobile, using the mobile phone as a key - the ultimate connected car
- Suppliers also show their own developments in smart keys
- Audi's Keyless Entry and Start
- MPVs and sliding doors present technical challenges for door & access system design
- Passive entry in vans - the case of the Mercedes Sprinter and problems with pickups being stolen
- Smart tailgate or boot opening
- Split smart keys
- The A8 L Security model - a different side of the vehicle security market
- Corporate latches - a clever route to cutting costs
- Volkswagen: the leader in corporate latches
- Double locking - a failure, but a harbinger of change even so
- Keyless entry systems
- Smart Keys
- Valeo's Insync - vehicle access by phone
- Vehicle crime
- Anti-theft developments for smart keys
- Economic conditions may well lead to a rise in vehicle crime
- Electric and hybrid vehicles - a new vulnerable sector
- How do modern thieves steal cars?
- The most frequently stolen cars and trends in the US to counter vehicle theft
- Vehicle crime is not declining - it is changing significantly
- What is to be done?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5id3o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716