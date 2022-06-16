Full-time, tuition-free online school recognizes nearly 150 graduating seniors from across the state
TROY, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Graduation season is among us, and 143 seniors from Lighthouse Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving K-12 students across Michigan, recently celebrated their accomplishments from learning full-time online.
"I am beyond proud of the Class of 2022 for their numerous achievements, both academically and personally," said Lighthouse Connections Academy Executive Director Teresa Woods. "As the fourth graduating class of Lighthouse Connections Academy, we continue to see the growth and demand for online education across the state. We applaud these seniors for their dedication to online learning. The legacy these students leave behind will never be forgotten."
Of the 143 graduates, 47% plan to attend a 2- or 4- year college or university, 11% plan to attend vocational or technical school, while 13% of students plan to enter the workforce. Other graduates are joining the military, taking a gap year or pursuing other opportunities.
The K-12 online school offers an exceptional curriculum taught by state-certified teachers who specialize in virtual education. This education model benefits many students, allowing them to learn at their own pace while having the flexibility to explore a variety of subjects.
Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is now open at Lighthouse Connections Academy for Michigan students in grades K-12. Interested families are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information about Lighthouse Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, visit http://www.LighthouseConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.
About Lighthouse Connections Academy
Lighthouse Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free online public school for K-12 students in Michigan. Authorized by Oxford Community School, Lighthouse Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.LighthouseConnectionsAcademy.com.
