TROY, Mich., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Connections Academy, a tuition-free, K-12 online public school serving students throughout Michigan, is now open for enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year. Online learning continues to grow in popularity as families seek alternative distance learning options during a global pandemic, with many families turning to Lighthouse Connections Academy for an engaging and effective way to learn in a safe environment.
"We know that no two students are alike in the way they learn," said Lighthouse Connections Academy Superintendent – School Leader, Sherrie Buchzeiger. "We tailor learning plans to meet students where they are in their development. As a collective team of educators, we work to ensure all students become well-rounded individuals ready to thrive in and out of the classroom."
The school's online curriculum meets or exceeds national and state standards and goes beyond academics to focus on social and emotional learning to ensure students are prepared for the real world. Learning plans are flexible and tailored to match a child's needs and abilities so they can learn how they learn best. According to the results of a recent parent satisfaction survey, 93% of parents agreed their children are satisfied with the school's program, while 96% agreed that Lighthouse Connections Academy's technology tools improved their child's learning experience.
Lighthouse Connections Academy teachers are certified and specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom. They establish meaningful connections with students and provide personal attention to keep them motivated and engaged.
Parents also play an important role in the success of their student by serving as "Learning Coaches" and working closely with teachers. In this role, parents help teachers provide the support and structure their students need by setting daily routines, ensuring attendance, and that student work is complete.
Lighthouse Connections Academy works with a diverse student population with a focus on personalized learning. By allowing students to more closely control their schedule, Lighthouse Connections Academy is an attractive option for those students interested in pursuits outside of school, including athletics, theater and community activism.
Lighthouse Connections Academy is hosting online information sessions for families seeking more information. To learn more about online school and whether it is a good fit for your child, visit http://www.LighthouseConnectionsAcademy.com.
