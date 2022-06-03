Lighthouse Health & Wellness announces plans to assemble a Content Advisory Board. The board will serve to ensure the organization's library of wellness content continues to be a relevant, high quality, and comprehensive resource for first responders and their families.
The Board Will Review & Advise
The Lighthouse Health & Wellness (LHHW) Content Advisory Board will be composed of subject matter experts and experienced public safety advocates across the nation. Members of the LHHW Content Advisory Board will be responsible for reviewing content for relevance, accuracy, and other quality assurance criteria, as well as making recommendations for content expansion and continued growth of the organization's resources and information.
Developing More Targeted, Relevant Content
One such area of forecasted growth is increasing tailored resources for individual first responder vocations, such as firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, dispatch staff, and more. While all of these professionals are considered first responders, these roles require specialized skill sets and pose unique challenges to the individuals serving in the positions. Providing even more targeted resources that address and support these different specialties will take Lighthouse's mission of putting quality content in the hands of first responders to the next level.
"Lighthouse's content library is a core element of the collective resources we offer agencies, and it is critical that it continues to support first responders with the highest quality, most updated, and relevant information," said Emily Marchetta, Director of Content and Partnerships at Lighthouse Health & Wellness. "Working with this panel will allow us to glean expertise and guidance from the most experienced voices in the industry. This will position Lighthouse to maintain the trust and confidence our agencies rely on us for, for years to come," Marchetta said.
Made Possible by FirstNet®, Built with AT&T
The Lighthouse Health & Wellness Content Advisory Board is one of many new initiatives on the horizon for LHHW, as the organization's recent collaboration with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T has provided additional resources and growth opportunities. FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. It is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community.
AT&T's founding sponsorship of Lighthouse strengthens and expands the impact of each organization's mission. With AT&T's support, Lighthouse Health & Wellness will be able to greatly accelerate wellness outreach efforts to first responders across the nation, expand its no-cost custom app development program, and continue to evolve the Lighthouse Health & Wellness Resource Library. This will further Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development and distribution of health and wellness tools and information that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.
FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. The organization accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Beyond the technology platform, Lighthouse Health & Wellness also offers custom wellness programming and support plans that are specifically tailored to individual agency needs, and can include on-site support, coordinating speaking engagements, developing enrichment materials, peer support team training, and more. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about the organization and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.
