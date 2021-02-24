FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a rigorous review process, Lighthouse Health and Wellness is now FirstNet® Verified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness (H&W) is an in-hand, on-demand, 100 percent confidential health and wellness platform available at no cost to our nation's public safety agencies. Lighthouse H&W was built to provide first responders and their families anonymous access to resources that have been designed to meet their unique needs. Resources within the platform include a growing content library, peer support tools, therapist locator, and more. The concept of Lighthouse H&W was developed by Apex Mobile, a leader in public safety mobile technology. Inspired by resources Apex had created for the 100 Club of Arizona, who identified a need for digital health and wellness resources for first responders, Apex Mobile expanded the vision of the technology beyond Arizona into a nation-wide initiative: Lighthouse Health & Wellness.
FirstNet – America's public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 150 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.
"Through Apex's work with the 100 Club and public safety organizations around the US, we saw the widespread need to provide impactful and anonymous health and wellness information on demand, said Joe Ramirez, Founder and President of Lighthouse Health & Wellness. "We've designed Lighthouse to be free for all members of public safety as a way for us to give back to those that have given so much to the communities they serve."
Achieving a FirstNet Verified designation means Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will also be able to take advantage of the Lighthouse Health & Wellness solution while benefitting from the enhanced security provided by the FirstNet network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.
Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.
"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that Lighthouse Health & Wellness is now Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "Lighthouse Health & Wellness will bring public safety additional capabilities to help alleviate stress through positive outlets in a convenient and personal format."
"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Lighthouse Health & Wellness to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.
To learn more about Lighthouse Health & Wellness go to lighthousehw.org. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.
FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Lighthouse Health &Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to http://www.lighthousehw.org.
Media Contact
Stephen Gregg, Lighthouse Health & Wellness, 7143507670, steve@lighthousehw.org
SOURCE Lighthouse Health & Wellness