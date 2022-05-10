Significant improvements make it easier than ever to order high-quality custom labels
DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightning Labels has been a leading provider of custom labels and stickers for companies of all kinds for 20 years now. Two decades in, the company remains committed to finding new ways to better serve its customers. The latest changes in this regard are a suite of new updates to the Lightninglabels.com website.
What's New on Lightninglabels.com?
The recent upgrades to the Lightning Labels website are designed to create a quick, enjoyable and friction-free customer experience, no matter the product or service in question. The changes have affected numerous parts of the site, including:
- The quote tool: It's now simpler than ever to request a free product label quote on the Lightning Labels website. The process guides users as they select the shape and measurements of their ideal label, along with details such as artwork orientation and application method. The end result is a free and accurate quote with remarkably few clicks.
- The checkout process: Ordering labels for the first time should be a quick and painless process. When buying through the Lightning Labels website, customers can get in and out in a hurry, whether they need 50 labels or 50,000.
- The account dashboard: Following a first-time order, clients may need an easy way to check on their purchases or immediately reorder based on previous specifications. Using Lightning Labels' revised account dashboard, these processes are simple and self-explanatory.
- The inspiration gallery: Customers who want to see the possibilities of Lightning Labels products through real-world examples can view hundreds of impressive uses for labels and stickers of all kinds. By clicking any of the examples, customers can start shopping for similar labels.
- ...and more: Numerous parts of the Lightning Labels website have received a fresh coat of paint as part of the 20th anniversary celebration. There's never been a better time to visit.
A Commitment to Customer Convenience
Lightning Labels has lasted so long in the custom label space by putting its customers first. These latest usability upgrades are simply one example of this commitment.
"We're thrilled to be giving our customers an easier way to get a product label quote, place an order and do much more," said Lightning Labels Director of Business Development AnneMarie Campbell. "We're determined to keep improving in our 20th year and beyond."
Repeat customers and first-time buyers alike, no matter the size of their business or their industry, will enjoy the newly streamlined experience on the Lightning Labels website.
About Lightning Labels:
Lightning Labels uses state-of-the-art printing technology to provide affordable, full-color custom labels and custom stickers of all shapes and sizes. From small orders for individuals to the bulk needs of big businesses, Lightning Labels is equipped to handle and fulfill custom label and sticker projects of all types. Best of all, like the name implies, Lightning Labels provides a quick turnaround for every customer's labeling needs. Uses for Lightning Labels' custom product labels and custom stickers include food packaging and organic food labels, wine and beverage labels, bath and body labels, and nutraceutical products, such as vitamins, essentials oils, and herbal remedies, as well as event stickers, adhesive window stickers and more. Lightning Labels strongly supports the development of environmentally friendly printing materials and carries Biostone, a green label material made from stone paper that is water-resistant and inherently strong and durable. While operating as a high-tech printer, Lightning Labels prides itself on its personalized customer service. Lightning Labels provides one-stop shopping for all of your custom label needs. For more information and to place orders online, visit LightningLabels.com. For the latest in packaging news and labeling promotional offers, find Lightning Labels on Twitter (@LightningLabels), Facebook, Instagram (@LightningLabels), Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Gary Paulin, Lightning Labels, 3034812304, info@lightninglabels.com
SOURCE Lightning Labels