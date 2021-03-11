MIAMI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lights Lacquer, a vegan, cruelty and seven-free nail lacquer brand developed by Miami-based, mega-beauty influencer, KathleenLights, is excited to announce its newest release to the Lights Lacquer family- "It Was All a Dream." The brand's spring 2021 collection is inspired by French Rococo Style soft ethereal colors, meet dreamy pastel moments. These six alluring polishes are chic and airy, with a hint of edge. Inspired by ethereal gardens, the soft, light creams, and shimmery golds, each bring a touch of magic to your spring nail looks.
Each shade in the "It Was All A Dream" collection is as follows:
- Marie- Warm Pink with Jelly Finish
- One of Your French Girls- Soft Beige with Pink Undertones & Blue Shift
- 99% Angel- Fine Golden Shimmer with Large Pink Glitter
- Secret Garden- Pastel Sage with Blue Hues
- Let Them Eat Cake- Pastel Creamsicle
- Lilac Wine- Soft Lilac with Jelly Finish
The collection is available for purchase on March 11, 2021 and sold exclusively online at http://www.lightslacquer.com. The lacquers can be purchased at $9.50 per bottle or $52.00 for the collection. Additionally, Lights Lacquer fans can purchase a limited-edition "It Was All A Dream" collectors "Press Box" which includes the complete collection for $68.
Lights Lacquer will continue to roll out a variety of collections throughout the year. For more information or to purchase visit https://lightslacquer.com. For downloadable high-resolution images of Lights Lacquer, click here.
ABOUT LIGHTS LACQUER
Lights Lacquer is a vegan, cruelty and seven-free nail lacquer brand developed by mega-beauty influencer, KathleenLights, and Fuentes' first solo project, launched in November 2019. What makes Lights Lacquer polishes unique is that they are not only beautiful and distinctive but also free of toxins. Their Seven-Free formula is created without toxic chemicals such as Toluene, Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, TPHP, and Xylene which are common in many other polishes. This formula makes for a polish that is both safe and beautiful. Every shade of Lights Lacquer is carefully curated by Kathleen, drawing inspiration from her vast knowledge of makeup, color theory, the world around her, and trendy Pantone colors of the season. Kathleen not only tests every shade individually for opacity and finish, but she also ensures each shade is something not only she loves, but a product her customers and fans will love too. Lights Lacquer is not complete without the naming of each polish. Naming the shades is one of Kathleen's favorite parts of the process. Names for each polish are derived from a variety of inspirations including some of Kathleen's favorite TV shows, fun expressions, names of people she loves, and fan suggestions.
ABOUT KATHLEENLIGHTS:
Kathleen Fuentes, better known as KathleenLights, is a popular beauty YouTube vlogger and influencer. Born to Cuban immigrant parents, Kathleen is a Miami native whose pride for her Cuban culture & roots runs deep. A proud Latina, Kathleen launched her YouTube channel on January 26, 2013, and today, she has over 4.2M subscribers.
At only 29-years-old, Kathleen has catapulted herself into a brand in and of itself, with world-renown collaborations that include ColourPop, Ofra, Makeup Geek, and Morphe Brushes. In addition to being a successful vlogger and influencer, Kathleen is an incredibly savvy businesswoman launching several successful ventures including Lights Label, her own clothing and merchandise line and most recently, her very first solo project and brand, Lights Lacquer, a vegan and cruelty-free nail lacquer.
Kathleen's strong influence goes beyond her YouTube channel @KathleenLights and extends to Instagram as well, where she has 2.1 Million followers. Kathleen has a combined reach of over 7.5M collectively, throughout her owned channels which include: @Kathleenlights on Instagram, @Lightslacquer, @Lightslabel, @KathleenLights1, on Twitter and @kathleenlights on TikTok.
