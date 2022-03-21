CINCINNATI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candice Matthews Brackeen, founder and CEO of Cincinnati-based economic development organization Lightship Foundation, announces today that Lightship Foundation has acquired Black Tech Week.
"Black Tech Week is a culturally historic event that innovators of color have converged upon for the last seven years to expand their minds, their networks, and their access to capital," says Candice Matthews Brackeen, Lightship Foundation Founder and CEO. "I am thrilled to bring this conference to Ohio and provide thousands of Black techies throughout the Midwest the chance to attend."
Black Tech Week, the minority tech ecosystem-building festival formerly based in Miami, FL, will be relocated to Cincinnati where Lightship Foundation plans to leverage local corporate partners and community networks including the Cincinnati Innovation District (CID) to bring remarkable business leaders and creatives from all over the world to Ohio.
"In our mission to make Ohio the most innovative, entrepreneurial state in the Midwest, it's important we attract the talent needed to support a growing and economically diverse business sector," said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio. "The Cincinnati Innovation District is on the forefront of building the workforce of the future, creating opportunity for Ohioans in the local community, and the Lightship team has been a dynamic leader in promoting a tech landscape that highlights the great things happening in this region."
The region's leaders fully support the festival's Cincinnati relocation, and offer ongoing support of Lightship and their minority entrepreneurship focused economic development work in Ohio.
"The city of Cincinnati is committed to becoming a place where remarkable entrepreneurs of color feel supported and seen," says Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati. "The Cincinnati Innovation District's partnership with Lightship Foundation creates opportunities for local tech founders of color to thrive, and attracts talent from all over the nation to leverage their programming along with our region's resources. We are excited to be hosting Black Techweek and look forward to continuing our work with the team at Lightship in diversifying the city of Cincinnati's tech ecosystem."
Being held in July, Black Tech Week will bring together innovative minds, influencers, and thought leaders of color to focus on emerging technologies and ecosystem growth. The completely re-branded, enhanced event creates connections, opportunities, and forums for founders to connect with other founders, tech talent, educational programming and investors.
To register for this year's Black Tech Week in Cincinnati, to view the schedule and learn more about the speakers, please click here.
About Lightship Foundation
Lightship Foundation is an impact-driven organization serving remarkable entrepreneurs & ecosystems. We leverage corporate partnerships, specialized programming, and capital investments to drive growth within the minority innovation economy. Since 2017, Lightship Foundation has guided over 200 companies led by women, FOC (Founders of Color), and those representing the LGBTIQ and disabled communities to more than $120M in venture funding across the US. Connect with Lightship Foundation on Linkedin and visit the Lightship Foundation website to learn more.
About Black Tech Week
BlackTech Week is a minority-centered ecosystem-building festival that partners with founders, corporations and the community to create a valuable experience for investors, entrepreneurs, and techies of every kind. Connect with Black Tech Week on Facebook and Instagram, and visit the Black Tech Week website for more information.
