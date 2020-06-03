MONTREAL, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of omnichannel point of sale platforms, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences. Unless noted, listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible at the scheduled presentation times on the Investor Relations website at investors.lightspeedhq.com. Details for each event are as follows:
RBC Financial Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020
Time: 3:50 pm ET
Fireside Chat hosted by Eight Capital
Date: Monday, June 15, 2020
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Location: Please contact corporateaccess@viiicapital.com for more information
National Bank of Canada Annual Quebec Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Time: 1:30pm ET
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) powers small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omni-channel commerce platforms in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that help restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.
Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.
