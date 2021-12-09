TUALATIN, Ore., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed, a leading provider of powerful instructional audio solutions, announces the company's Topcat instructional audio system wins a T.H.E. Journal 2021 New Product Award, winning platinum in the "Classroom Audio Distribution/Sound Enhancement" category.
T.H.E. Journal's 2021 New Product Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be noteworthy in the transformation of education technology. Launched in 2020, the awards program recognizes leading product and services providers—like Lightspeed—in education. The 2021 awards program drew an impressive number of submissions.
Lightspeed's Topcat, an all-in-one ceiling-mounted instructional audio system, produces an even distribution of sound throughout classrooms, ensuring students hear their teachers' natural voices. The wireless audio integration makes installation simple and cost-effective for both new construction and existing classrooms. Plus, the Topcat now connects with life-safety systems ensuring building-wide communications are never missed.
"It's an honor to be recognized by the T.H.E. Journal team," said David Solomon, CEO of Lightspeed. "Access to listening has never been more important with educators and students back in classrooms across the nation. Together, we're working with educators to make the most of in-person time and address learning obstacles like hearing difficulties and comprehension."
"Technology has been the lifeline to education for tens of millions of students over the last couple of years," said David Nagel, editor-in-chief of T.H.E. Journal. "We congratulate all the winners in this year's New Product Awards and honor the technology innovators who have made formal learning possible during the ongoing crisis."
To learn more about Lightspeed, please visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com/.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is on a mission to help every student hear every word. To that end, the company has brought powerful instructional audio solutions to K–12 institutions around the globe for more than 30 years. Each product inspires communication and collaboration by delivering crystal-clear, low-volume and highly intelligible sound. Lightspeed offers solutions for several learning environments, including whole- and small-group, distance, and hybrid instruction. Passionate about its culture of service, Lightspeed remains dedicated to improving the lives of educators and students through its products, research, and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com/.
Media Contact
Lightspeed, Lightspeed, (608) 216-7300, media@lightspeed-tek.com
SOURCE Lightspeed