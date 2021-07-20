TUALATIN, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightspeed, a leading provider of powerful instructional audio solutions, announces that the company's T3 Flexmike won a Platinum K–12 2021 New Product Award from Spaces4Learning.
Spaces4Learning's New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment. A panel of judges from the industry selected this year's winners.
The T3 Flexmike is an easy-to-use wireless student microphone. Students simply "Tap to Talk" to be heard, so educators and peers don't miss a word.
"It's a huge honor to be recognized by Spaces4Learning and judges from the K–12 industry," said David Solomon, CEO of Lightspeed. "With a blend of in-person and remote learning environments, it's critical that educators can hear their students over face coverings, Zoom, and other distractions. The T3 Flexmike ensures that every student's voice is heard."
T3 Flexmikes interface with existing classroom audio systems and require no control or management by educators, making them a simple, yet powerful solution to increase student participation and collaboration.
"This year's New Product Award competition drew a unique mixture of solutions for K–12 and higher education, from products designed to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, to tools designed to enhance teaching and learning, whether in-person or remote," added David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is on a mission to help every student hear every word. To that end, the company has brought powerful instructional audio solutions to K–12 institutions around the globe for more than 30 years. Each product inspires communication and collaboration by delivering crystal-clear, low-volume and highly intelligible sound. Lightspeed offers solutions for several learning environments, including whole- and small-group, distance, and hybrid instruction. Passionate about its culture of service, Lightspeed remains dedicated to improving the lives of educators and students through its products, research, and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com/.
