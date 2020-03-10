PHOENIX and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone Solutions, LLC http://www.lightstonesolutions.com announced today its Emergency Outsource Contract Program for Tribal Gaming Commissions in response to ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. Under the Outsource Program, a Tribal Gaming Commission can obtain a contract to have Lightstone Solutions on stand-by as a trusted outsource to seamlessly handle licensing background checks on employees and vendors should the need arise due to temporary staff shortages.
"Emergency preparedness is a mantra at Lightstone Solutions, and we are pleased to be able to make our trusted expertise available to Tribal Gaming Commissions and be part of their own contingency plans," said Bill Papazian, CEO of Lightstone Solutions.
"If you are attending the National Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow in San Diego March 24 -27, please contact me in advance if you would like to meet personally to discuss," added Mr. Papazian.
ABOUT LIGHTSTONE SOLUTIONS, LLC
Lightstone Solutions, LLC is a boutique firm specializing in gaming regulatory compliance and training, programmatic audits of gaming commissions, international due diligence and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance, investigative consulting, background checks, computer forensics and electronic discovery. The firm serves public companies, Tribal Gaming Commissions and Tribal Governments, international companies, public pension funds, and other regulated business interests.The Company was founded by William Papazian https://williampapazian.consulting/ in 2001.
