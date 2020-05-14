SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a leader in cloud security, network transformation and managed services, announced today that it has attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status with for its cloud integration and cloud management services. This designation recognizes that Lightstream has demonstrated expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud-security goals.
Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Lightstream as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver secure solutions seamlessly on AWS. Lightstream leverages its many years of security consulting, certifications, and awards – including Palo Alto Networks' Global Cloud Partner of the Year Award for two years running (2018, 2019) – to provide value and insight through a team of highly trained and certified cloud and security experts.
Adopting a "Zero Trust" cybersecurity framework that incorporates automation, visibility and proven practices from the Center for Internet Security (CIS) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Lightstream offers its customers secure services for cloud design and architecture, technical and operational best practices, cost optimization and industry-specific compliance.
"Lightstream is proud to have achieved the AWS Security Competency," said Lightstream CEO Jim Cassell. "This is a direct result of the many years of hard work from our cloud and security teams to continually stay ahead of the curve when it comes to providing our customers with the most advanced, secure solutions for their cloud journey. Whether helping customers to build a strong Cloud Foundation or handle the day-to-day administration and maintenance of their AWS environment through Cloud Managed Services, our emphasis on customer care and security are the cornerstone of how we do business."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About Lightstream
Lightstream's expertise lies in taking the complexity out of on premise and cloud convergence, including network integration, cloud migration, security and system monitoring, all supported through 24/7 managed services. We work alongside the world's leading cloud, technology and telecommunications companies and provide value to our customers through unique engineering, project management and service-oriented solutions. We do this through level headedness, solid communication, technical competency and a fanatical commitment to customer needs and concerns. Visit us at http://www.lightstream.tech or connect with us on LinkedIn.