DELAND, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LightWork® Software announces its employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR solutions now integrate with MIP Fund Accounting. These additions offer robust solutions to enhance the functionality of this Community Brands' business software for nonprofit organizations. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Performance Management also includes visual analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision making. Recruitment and Onboarding, powered by iRecruit, provides a complete turnkey process for hiring new employees.
Leading organizations making the digital transformation for their human resources departments are choosing solutions that improve and add to existing business software. LightWork Performance Management is designed to facilitate effective performance management within the organization, by providing managers tools for goal setting, feedback and analysis. Its features include employee goals and journals, performance appraisals, and the flexibility to configurable approval processes with multiple performance review methods including 360-degree feedback and 9-box grid.
"A positive experience is paramount in recruiting, hiring and developing employees," said Pamela Perryman, LightWork Software CEO. "LightWork solutions assist HR with the administration of these vital functions and provide customized and creative ways to engage managers and staff throughout the organization."
Keeping pace with technology is a challenge regardless of the size of your organization. Non-profits and companies that are small to mid-sized, have an entirely different set of challenges. Resources dedicated to digital transformation and all IT projects, beyond keeping everyone functioning day-to-day, can be the biggest hurdle. LightWork Software brings an HR management solution to address this challenge for organizations from 25 to 2,500 employees.
Its complete suite of HR solutions includes People Management, Time and Attendance and Performance Management, Recruit, and Onboarding and Learning Management with an analytics tool that provides companies and their human resources professionals the ability to make a difference in the growth and trajectory of their business.
About LightWork Software
LightWork Software, a Perryman Company, empowers organizations and individuals to deliver more and be more. Headquartered in DeLand, Florida and serving clients since 1993 in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, LightWork Software's focus is on people. Its human capital management (HCM) software solutions help companies grow and nurture employees. To learn more about LightWork Software visit: http://www.lightworksoftware.com.
