DELAND, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LightWork® Software announces its employee Time collection solution now integrates with Acumatica Payroll. LightWork partnered with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider, Acumatica, to offer a dynamic solution to enhance the functionality of its payroll module. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Time include analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision.
Leading organizations taking the initiative to make the digital transformation for their human resources departments are choosing solutions that improve and add to existing business software. LightWork Time provides a highly flexible platform to track employee time for organizations with single or multiple locations, and easily accommodates remote employees.
LightWork reduces time and costs associated with collecting, tracking, recording and reporting employee time. Cloud-based, on premise, or software as a service (SaaS), LightWork always provides the end-user the choice as to how and where they want to deploy their HR software technology. Ensuring 24-hour access for managers and employees, LightWork Time can collect time using time clocks, punch kiosks, self-serve kiosks or LightWork Mobile, an app, which is compatible with any iOS, Android, Mac OS X and Windows devices.
"LightWork works with its customers to provide a fully-integrated solution. Employers can change the verbiage throughout the system, seamlessly customizing the software to their own company culture and processes," said Pamela Perryman, LightWork Software's CEO. LightWork's integration and support team is top in the industry, and provides direct access via dedicated email or phone line. LightWork customers also have exclusive access to the LightWork Customer Vault, which provides 24/7 information, video training and tips for using the software to meet their business goals.
"LightWork is at the forefront of enabling companies to unlock their full potential through proper employee utilization and development," Perryman said. "We offer companies profitable solutions to improve their bottom line."
Keeping pace with technology is a challenge regardless of the size of your organization. However, if your company is small to mid-sized, there is an entirely different set of challenges. Resources dedicated to digital transformation and all IT projects, beyond keeping everyone functioning day-to-day, can be the biggest hurdle. LightWork Software brings an HR management solution to address this challenge for organizations from 25 to 2,500 employees.
Its complete suite of HR solutions includes People Management, Time and Attendance and Performance Management, Recruit and Onboarding and Learning Management with an analytics tool that provides companies and their human resources professionals the ability to make a difference in the growth and trajectory of their business.
About LightWork Software
LightWork Software, a Perryman Company, empowers organizations and individuals to deliver more and be more. Headquartered in DeLand, Florida and serving clients since 1993 in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, LightWork Software's focus is on people. Its human capital management (HCM) software solutions help companies grow and nurture employees. To learn more about LightWork Software visit: http://www.lightworksoftware.com.
