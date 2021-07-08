DELAND, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LightWork® Software announces that its Time and Attendance, Performance Management, and Recruit and Onboarding modules integrate with Sage's Human Resource Management System to provide a robust HR Solution. Leading organizations taking the initiative to make the digital transformation for their human resources departments are choosing solutions that improve and add to existing business software. LightWork Software also integrates with Sage 100, Sage 100c, Sage 300 and Sage 300c, is web-based, and has a flexible deployment with on premise, private cloud or software as a service (SaaS) options.
LightWork Software, an up and coming force in the human capital management (HCM) arena, makes the human resources management experience easy and valuable to your organization. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools.
"What this means to human resources professionals and companies that already use these Sage solutions is a seamless flow of functionality, completely enhancing their ability to manage employee data, time and attendance for export to payroll, performance management and recruitment and onboarding efforts" said Pamela Perryman, CEO of LightWork Software.
Keeping pace with technology is a challenge regardless of the size of your organization. However, if your company is small to mid-sized, there is an entirely different set of challenges. Resources dedicated to digital transformation and all IT projects, beyond keeping everyone functioning day-to-day, can be the biggest hurdle. LightWork Software brings an HR management solution to address this challenge for organizations from 25 to 2,500 employees.
Its complete suite of HR solutions includes People Management, Time and Attendance and Performance Management, Recruit and Onboarding and Learning Management with an analytics tool that provides companies and their human resources professionals the ability to make a difference in the growth and trajectory of their business.
"LightWork is at the forefront of enabling companies to unlock their full potential through proper employee utilization and development, Perryman said. We offer companies and their owners profitable solutions to improve their bottom line."
LightWork Software, a Perryman Company, empowers organizations and individuals to deliver more and be more. Headquartered in DeLand, Florida and serving clients since 1993 in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, LightWork Software's focus is on people. Its human capital management (HCM) software solutions help companies grow and nurture employees. To learn more about LightWork Software visit: http://www.lightworksoftware.com.
