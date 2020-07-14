SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems, the leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions for the transportation industry, today announced the Next Generation Communications Management Unit solution that enables wireless communications security and interoperable key exchange for the ACSES II Positive Train Control system, a form of PTC implemented by Northeast Corridor railroads.
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) requires wireless communications security for PTC messages as stated in 49 CFR § 236.1033. The LILEE Systems Next Generation Communications Management Unit solution is the first FRA-compliant solution on the market helping railroads meet the requirement before the end-of-year PTC deadline. It is a new addition to LILEE's extensive portfolio of PTC solutions, with security software for wayside and onboard systems, Key Management System (KMS) for inter-rail key exchange, and a ruggedized gateway—TransAir™ STS-2025—for remote management. Field-tested for system reliability, compatibility, and scalability following FRA-approved specifications, the solution ensures that wireless communications on the ACSES II PTC network are resistant and resilient to cyber attacks.
The Northeast Corridor serves 80,000 travelers daily and are shared among several passenger and freight railroads. Interoperability is the top consideration when it comes to wireless security solutions due to its complex host-tenant relationships. By centrally managing and distributing cryptography-based keys, the LILEE Systems Next Generation Communications Management Unit solution ensures wireless security while achieving the required interoperability. It has also been selected by one of the largest passenger rail systems on the Corridor.
"LILEE Systems is committed to supporting railroads and public transit authorities with PTC system development and implementations," said Yale Lee, Co-founder and Vice President of Technology at LILEE Systems. "By delivering the interoperable solution for wireless communications security and key management, we are helping railroads meet the federally mandated requirement while boosting operational efficiency."
About LILEE Systems
LILEE Systems is the leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions for the transportation industry. Integrating ruggedized mobile gateways, security software and cloud-based management systems, LILEE Systems has supported five of seven Norther American Class I railroads deploying safety and communications technologies for interoperable Positive Train Control (PTC). LILEE Systems is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Taipei, Taiwan.
Contact us:
91 East Tasman Drive Suite #150
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
info@lileesystems.com