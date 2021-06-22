DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Limestone Networks' new website design offers the ultimate user-friendly experience by improving navigation and functionality where visitors can quickly find the products and resources they need. Visitor experience has been greatly improved by quick and easy access to essential information and features that offer a comprehensive understanding of the Company's leading edge products and services. Preston Gosdin, COO of Limestone Networks explained that, "Eighteen months ago we began our network expansion while simultaneously revamping our product offerings. We will continue to explore regional and global growth opportunities. With these growing changes we needed a new fresh website to complement all that we are doing here at Limestone Networks. I believe it does that well."
The new website is a clean uncluttered design that quickly identifies Limestone Networks four main product offerings, Bare Metal Cloud, Cloud Instances, Private Cloud, and Colocation. "Today's application requirements range widely." Said Chris Hill, Operations manager. "Our new website clearly represents what we are bringing to the market. From Cloud Instances in Dallas, to Private Cloud Deployments in New York, or maybe Bare Metal Cloud in Los Angeles we have a Cloud Solution for everyone." The viewer will be able to find what they are looking for with just a few clicks saving them time and money!
Limestone Networks is a premier provider of on-demand cloud, bare-metal, and colocation solutions with five Data Centers located in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Salt Lake City. Technical and customer support are American-based and available 24/7/365. All services include multi-layered physical security, triple redundancy, and premium bandwidth carriers. The combination of quality, state-of-the-art hardware, with fast and knowledgeable support sets Limestone Networks apart and the new website will allow for a faster, cleaner customer experience from the start.
For more information please contact Limestone Networks via live chat or email sales@limestonenetworks.com.
