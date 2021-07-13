TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LimeStory, the world's first AI-powered storytelling content and engagement engine, announced today it has partnered with MCMK, a B2B marketing agency that provides a strategic focus on agile marketing playbooks for tech startups, private equity and venture capital firms, to introduce its storytelling engine and micro storytelling workflow to North American higher education institutions. MCMK is leading strategic marketing initiatives for LimeStory in North America.
In today's fast-paced, overly-automated, and digitally-driven society, the human element is often lacking and businesses are failing to build sustainable relationships with their customers by sending repetitive, disengaged and unqualified leads to their CRM graveyard. LimeStory is disrupting the way colleges and universities interact with their audiences by guiding the storytelling process with its micro storytelling methodology and natural language processing (NLP) algorithm. The LimeStory content and engagement engine creates two-way online dialogue through traditional storytelling techniques and advanced optimization tools. This enables marketers to structure all marketing strategy and content under a single hub across all digital channels.
"LimeStory invented our micro storytelling workflow with Paul Smith, one of the world's leading experts in business storytelling. It is proven to convert web visitors to customers. Our content and engagement engine drives content management and creates heartfelt, compelling marketing and lead generation campaigns," said LimeStory Founder and CEO Afik Bar Yoel. "We're excited to bring our innovation to North America and help higher education institutions engage more thoughtfully with stakeholders and prospective students."
"Storytelling is the best vehicle humans have to build relationships. From a marketing perspective, this is the strongest way to get qualified leads," said Melroy Coelho, Founder of MCMK and Strategic Marketing Advisor to and Investor in LimeStory. "To survive, businesses need to connect with their audiences by being relatable, pull at customers' heartstrings, and engage with them on a much deeper level than ever before. That's where LimeStory comes in and the results are truly amazing."
About LimeStory
Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, LimeStory is an AI Storytelling Content & Engagement Platform, storifying marketing campaigns that touch our hearts across all digital channels. Our micro storytelling workflow leaves a mark, speaks to customer emotions and interacts with the decision-making part of our brain.
LimeStory's proprietary algorithm is based on conversational marketing that generates inspiring narratives. Through this digital storytelling, we're able to deliver significant sales growth opportunities for our customers. Learn more at limestory.io.
About MCMK
MCMK is a marketing agency and advisory based in Toronto. We work with early stage B2B Tech Startups, Venture Funds and Private Equity portfolio owned companies to blitzscale their growth programs
MCMK provides a complete outsourced marketing department solution. Each member of our leadership team has more than 15 years of experience running world-class marketing teams at B2B tech companies around the world. With a proven methodology and framework for building brands and generating demand, tech startups can focus on what they do best – product and innovation. Learn more at http://www.mcmk.io.
