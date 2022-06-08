Certified minority business enterprise promotes three managing partners after two years of growth, securing patents for AI and data analytics systems
DALLAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Limetree, a Dallas-based behavioral marketing agency, has created three managing partner roles after significant company growth in revenue, capabilities, and IP. The new managing partners, Michael Meadows, Galen Swint, and Scott Rogaliner, will help lead Limetree in performance, growth, and IP expansion. The three will continue to report to Tom Rouse, Founder and President.
"The promotion of Michael, Galen, and Scott directly reflects the significant growth Limetree has achieved over the last several years amid unforeseen challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Rouse. "Their appointment to Managing Partner recognizes their contributions and the additional responsibilities they will have as Limetree continues our rapid expansion into existing and new business verticals."
Michael Meadows is now Managing Partner, Strategy and Performance. Michael was previously the Chief Strategy Officer at Limetree and has over two decades of hands-on marketing experience with established brands and startups in various industry verticals.
Dr. Galen Swint is now Managing Partner, Analytics and Technology. Galen was previously the Managing Director, Analytics and Technology, and has professional experience leading data-driven insights with McKinsey & Co, Capital One, and Pizza Hut. Galen's business experience includes business and marketing strategy and execution in online and offline channels.
Scott Rogaliner is now Managing Partner, Operations and Finance. Scott was previously Director, Operations and Finance, and has more than 25 years of experience supporting broad-reaching operational and financial initiatives at top-tier national consulting firms; he is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and has co-founded several successful startups.
Limetree is a behavioral marketing company that measurably improves marketing impact and intelligence by uniting behavioral and data science. Through a unique combination of proven processes, qualified professionals, and patented methods, Limetree significantly enhances a marketer's ability to identify and act on opportunities that improve business performance with fully supported campaigns and solutions customized to each business's unique needs and opportunities.
Over the last three years, Limetree's revenue has more than doubled. The company expects to be recognized as a "Fastest-Growing Private Company" on national and regional lists for 2022. In addition, it has received multiple patents for its methods for applying data and behavioral science to marketing. The company has also developed a proprietary data system called Goldminer™ that applies machine learning and AI to extract insights from public, private, and customer-supplied data to improve the allocation of marketing and sales resources, advertising placement, and message design.
Founded in 2016, Limetree is a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) owned by founder Tom Rouse with primary operations in Dallas, Texas and a national client base. Learn more at http://www.golimetree.com.
