CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce the release of a limited edition ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove cabinet that's now available for pre-order, while quantities last.
The ToeJam & Earl cabinet is available for pre-order under the current holiday sales price of $599, $200 off the regular price of $799, and will ship in the first quarter of 2022.
The special edition cabinet will feature colorful Toe Jam & Earl artwork along with 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks and will also include ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, officially licensed by HumaNature Studios.
"The colors and artwork on this cabinet turned out fantastic," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "ToeJam & Earl fans will love this cabinet and we're happy to add it to our current holiday sale lineup."
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is the fourth installment in the ToeJam & Earl series, which first appeared on the Sega Genesis in 1991. The iconic '90s duo is back with a funky fresh rogue-like adventure infused with old skool hip-hop and jam packed with awesome throwbacks to the 1991 classic.
All other iiRcade special edition cabinets are also on sale for $200 off during the holidays; those cabinets include: Space Ace Edition, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition, Sydney Hunter and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers. Every iiRcade also has a one year best-in-class warranty.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
