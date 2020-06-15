WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Marietta, GA campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis.
"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."
Lincoln has 280 students currently enrolled at its Marietta campus, located just outside of Atlanta, at 2359 Windy Hill Road. Just over 91% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.
"Student safety, along with the health and safety of their families, our faculty and staff, is of utmost importance during this time," says Brian Capozzi, President of the Marietta campus. "We thank all members of our campus community for how they've handled the transition to remote leaning over the last two months. After taking all of the appropriate safety measures, we're ready to welcome students back to campus for the hands-on component of their training. And we look forward to seeing them graduate and join Georgia's workforce in these critical industries."
The campus has been a mainstay in Georgia for more than 20 years, dating back to its origins as Computer Ed Institute. Hands-on career training programs are offered in the Allied Health, Electrical/Electronics, and HVAC industries. Leading employers like Hussmann and Johnson Controls have chosen the campus to provide partnership training programs that increase career opportunities for graduates. Certificate, diploma, and degree-granting program options are available, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the area's best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.
The Marietta campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:
- Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology – Georgia is a Top 15 state for projected growth in this field, with more than 21,000 electricians and electronic systems technicians projected to be hired across the state by 2028*.
- HVAC – Georgia projects 15% growth in the field, which translates to almost 12,000 jobs, statewide, by 2028*.
- Medical Assisting – Georgia is a Top 10 state for projected growth in this field, with more than 31,000 Medical Assistants projected to be hired across the state by 2028*. The campus also offers an Associate Degree program in Medical Assisting Technology.
* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026. Data is current as of April 30, 2020.
About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.
Contact Information
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Peter Tahinos
(973) 736-9340 x49233
ptahinos@lincolntech.edu