LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and ALLO Communications today announced the 77 nonprofit organizations that will receive free one gigabit broadband service for 10 years. The Community Connect Program was a key component of the City's broadband franchise agreement with ALLO, a Nebraska-based telecommunications company. A list of the nonprofits is attached.
"The impact of the Community Connect Program will ripple throughout the community, touching the lives of countless individuals and families, including many of our most vulnerable residents," said Mayor Gaylor Baird. "I want to thank ALLO not only for this great program, but also for helping to make our city a leader in high-speed broadband."
"ALLO and Nelnet are local companies that are focused on serving our communities through our work and giving back," said Brad Moline, President of ALLO. "The purpose of the Community Connect Program is to help our communities' nonprofits do what they do best - fulfill their mission of serving and supporting our neighbors in need. This will be accomplished in part by taking care of a significant ongoing expense for these nonprofits and connecting them and the families they touch through world-class broadband. Connecting more organizations and people to our network helps us transform our community and close the digital divide that affects too many."
ALLO originally planned to offer free service to 75 qualified nonprofits. ALLO was to select 35 of those based on the company's previous support of some agencies. The other 40 were to be determined through a lottery system. The selection committee reviewed 99 applications, and determined that 77 met the criteria. ALLO decided to go above its original target and offer the free service to all 77 agencies that qualified.
To qualify for the free service, nonprofits had to be located in Lincoln, have fewer than 75 full-time-equivalent employees, be certified with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and meet other criteria.
About ALLO Communications
Founded in Imperial, Neb. in 2003, ALLO, a Nelnet company (NYSE: NNI), specializes in providing world-class communications services by creating gigabit communities. In 2004, ALLO began building its first fiber communities, and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in 10 communities supported by more than 500 associates. ALLO provides broadband, telephone, and video solutions to businesses, residents, and governmental entities over fiber networks. ALLO currently has operations in Lincoln, North Platte, Ogallala, Bridgeport, Scottsbluff, Gering, Hastings, and Alliance, Neb., and Fort Morgan and Breckenridge, Colo.
Selected Community Connect Partners
American Historical Society of Germans from Russia
American Quilt Study Group
Asian Community and Cultural Center
Autism Center of Nebraska
The Barnabas Community
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln
Birthright of Lincoln
BikeLNK (Heartland Bike Share)
The Bridge Behavioral Health
Camp Summergold
CASA for Lancaster County
Center for Legal Immigration Assistance
Center for People in Need
City Impact
Civic Nebraska
Clinic with a Heart
Clyde Malone Community Center
Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties
Community Crops
Community Development Resources
Conservation Nebraska
Dimensions Educational Research Foundation
Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska
El Centro de las Americas
Fresh Start Home
Friendship Home of Lincoln
GIRLPowR, Inc.
Good Neighbor Community Center
Groundwater Foundation
Habitat for Humanity Lincoln
The Hope Venture
HopeSpoke
The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults
Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation
Junior Achievement of Lincoln
League of Women Voters of Nebraska
Legal Aid of Nebraska
Lighthouse
Lincoln Bike Kitchen
Lincoln Children's Museum
Lincoln Citizen Advocacy Inc.
Lincoln Community Playhouse
Lincoln Fencing Association
Lincoln Literacy Council
Lincoln Soccer Association (Villareal Nebraska Academy dba)
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra
Live Well. Go Fish.
Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
The Mediation Center
Mental Health Association of Nebraska
Midwestern African Museum of Art
MilkWorks
Mourning Hope
Nebraska AIDS Project
Nebraska CASA Association
Nebraska Children's Home Society
Nebraska Recycling Council
Nebraska Safety Council, Inc.
Nebraska Sports Council
No Footprint Too Small Birth Bereavement Services
Nonprofit Hub (The Foundry Community)
OpenSky Policy Institute
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln
People's City Mission
Provider's Network, Inc.
Proyecto Cultural
Rabble Mill (DBA The Bay)
Salvation Army
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families
VITAL Services, Inc.
Voices of Hope
Wachiska Audubon Society
Willard Community Center
Women in Community Service, Inc. (WICS)
YWCA Lincoln
