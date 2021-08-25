BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced that Lindsey Gladden has joined the company as senior product manager. An experienced consumer insights professional, she will be responsible for building Zappi's shopper insights pillar and designing solutions that help companies create better shopping experiences that drive action.
Gladden joins Zappi from Keurig Dr Pepper, where her work on the brand's insights team helped launch successful ad campaigns as well as innovations such as Dr Pepper and Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar.
With over a decade of insights experience on both the client and supplier sides, Gladden has also held roles at PepsiCo, Verizon and Kantar Millward Brown. Notably, she worked on PepsiCo's award-winning Demand Accelerator (DX) shopper insights team for several years, delivering compelling shopper understanding that drove strategic, consistent decision-making across the organization and consulting directly with retailers as an expert in shopper behavior.
Named Marketing Research Supplier of the Year by Quirk's Media last year, Zappi builds insights solutions in partnership with brands like PepsiCo, McDonald's, Mars and Verizon to help companies answer their most pressing business questions, learn more about their consumers and launch better ads and innovation.
"I am thrilled to help build out Zappi's new shopper insights pillar and design the tools I was always looking for while working on the client side," Gladden said. "Zappi combines incredible technology, innovation and world-class insights talent. As a former user of the platform, I know firsthand the ease and power of the tools the team has created."
Ryan Barry, Zappi's president, added, "Lindsey is an expert in the past, present and future of consumer shopping. We're excited to have her join the Zappi team not just for her incredible skill, but also the talent she'll bring to our company's culture."
ABOUT ZAPPI
Zappi is the ad and innovation testing platform built for brands, by brands. In Zappi's single platform co-built with some of the biggest consumer brands on the market, your insights grow more valuable the more you test and learn. Start launching better ads and innovation today. To find out more, visit https://www.zappi.io/web/.
MEDIA CONTACT
Katie Sweet
Media Contact
Katie Sweet, Zappi, (312) 818-4144, katie.sweet@zappistore.com
SOURCE Zappi