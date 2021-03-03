TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Line of Credit.ai, a leading global equity firm, today announced a collaboration with 3i Consulting SRL to raise funding for international SMEs.
"3i Consulting SRL (3iC) helps small and medium enterprises in funding, strategic partnering and intellectual property protection and valorization. The Founder and CEO, Dr Giovanni Cozzone, is a veteran of the biotechnology industry with over 40 years aggregate experience (executive in pharma, biotech serial entrepreneur, angel investor, strategic advisor. His leadership experience will help client focus on activities that can make a significant difference to their ability to raise capital." said Taimour Zaman, CEO of Line of Credit.ai
"Line of Credit.ai" is well suited for our clients, fast growing companies, often ignored for lack or suboptimal credit credentials. Taimour Zaman is pioneering the effort to raise funding for these companies through novel funding strategies." said Giovanni Cozzone, Founder and CEO of 3i Consulting SRL and the 3iC Network.
About Line of Credit.Ai
Line of Credit.AI is a leading global equity firm. The organization provides line of credit, monetizes standby letters of credit and assists companies that want to participate in various private placement programs.
About
3i Consulting SRL is a Rome (IT) based cross-border consulting firm serving the Life Sciences since 1996. 3i Consulting SRL is well positioned also in green energy, special infrastructure and Real Estate projects with its 3iC Network of experts in all major markets (http://3icnetwork.com/).
