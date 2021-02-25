TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Line of Credit.ai, a leading global equity firm, today announced that Michael Scharf has joined the organization as a trusted associate and advisor.
"Michael has over 25 years of experience helping fast growing companies in strategy, structure and operations. His years of experience in banking as well as helping businesses grow exponentially will be a valuable asset to our network of advisors. I believe his leadership experience will help client focus on activities that can make a significant difference to their ability to raise capital." said Taimour Zaman, CEO of Line of Credit.ai
