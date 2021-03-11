TORONTO, Ontario, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Line of Credit.AI has announced an educational video and blog post describing an SBLC Monetization Model using a Co-Operative Model.

The video and blog post answer questions such as:

  •     What is SBLC Monetization
  •     What is unique about the Co-Operative model
  •     How companies can leverage the co-operative model to monetize their banking instruments

Interested parties can view: https://lineofcredit.ai/f/sblc-monetization-using-co-operative-model

"There is are many ways to monetize various banking instruments. We are happy to showcase how the co-operative model works.," said Taimour Zaman, CEO of Line of Credit.Ai

Related Website: Lineofcredit.ai

SOURCE Line of Credit.AI

Media Contact

Taimour Zaman, Line of Credit.ai, 4166297924, taimour@lineofcredit.ai

 

