TORONTO, Ontario, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Line of Credit.AI has announced an educational video and blog post describing an SBLC Monetization Model using a Co-Operative Model.
The video and blog post answer questions such as:
- What is SBLC Monetization
- What is unique about the Co-Operative model
- How companies can leverage the co-operative model to monetize their banking instruments
Interested parties can view: https://lineofcredit.ai/f/sblc-monetization-using-co-operative-model
"There is are many ways to monetize various banking instruments. We are happy to showcase how the co-operative model works.," said Taimour Zaman, CEO of Line of Credit.Ai
