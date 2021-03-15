TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Line of Credit.AI announces SWIFT MT110 Educational Content.
Line of Credit.AI has announced an educational video and blog post describing what is a MT 110 is and how various institutions are using it.
The video and blog post answer questions such as:
- What is a SWIFT MT 110
- Fees associated with using an MT110
- How do I start the MT 110 process?
- What information is required by the financial institution?
Interested parties can view: https://lineofcredit.ai/f/swfit-code-mt110
"There is are many ways to monetize various banking instruments. We are happy to showcase and explain how SWIFT MT 110 are being used today," said Taimour Zaman, CEO of Line of Credit.Ai
Related Website: Lineofcredit.ai
SOURCE Line of Credit.AI
Media Contact
Taimour Zaman, Line of Credit.ai, 4166297924, taimour@lineofcredit.ai
SOURCE Line of Credit.ai