FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Systems announces the launch of its lower-noise, Improved Standard Product® 3N163 small-signal MOSFET for ultra-sensitive gas detection and other sensor applications.
"Our lower-noise 3N163 enables sensor system designers to build more sensitivity and capability into their products," Linear Systems President Tim McCune said. "This improved capability translates directly into greater value to the end users of these sensors."
The 3N163 P-Channel enhancement mode MOSFET was designed originally for front-end amplification of gas detection sensors. The part has been a key design option when high speed and low parasitic capacitance are important in circuit design. Linear Systems' ability to produce these parts with approximately half the noise of those previously available makes these parts the best design choice for a wide range of systems, including radiation detection sensors, dosimeters, electrometers and ultra-high-impedance amplifiers.
Linear Systems also offers its lower-noise dual version, the 3N165 monolithic dual P-Channel enhancement mode MOSFET, and its 3N170 and 3N171 N-Channel enhancement mode small-signal MOSFETs to provide a wide range of options for designers.
The Linear Systems 3N163 has since proven to be highly versatile and capable sensor amplifier for applications ranging from piezoelectric accelerometers to radiation detectors. "The front-end amplification is one of the most critical aspects of sensor system design," McCune said. "Our Improved Standard Product® 3N163 provides world-class capability at a relatively low price."
Linear Systems provides electrical selections of the 3N163 for threshold voltage and other parameters. In quantities over 100,000 pieces of the non-selected part, significant volume pricing is available. The part is available in TO-72, SOT143 and bare die form.
This product line is supported by an application note, datasheet and a recently developed SPICE model in the LTspice format (links below).
3N163 Application Note
3N163 Datasheet
3N163 SPICE Model
Linear Systems is a full-service, privately-held, 32-year-old designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors. The Fremont, CA-based company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems.
Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, BIFET Amplifiers, Current-Regulating Diodes, Low-Leakage Diodes, MOSFETs, PhotoFETS, and Voltage Controlled Resistors. Data sheets, applications notes, SPICE models and other information can be downloaded at www.linearsystems.com.
Summary of Features:
- Very High Input Impedance
- High Gate Breakdown
- Ultra-Low Leakage
- Fast Switching
- Low Capacitance
Benefits:
- Lower-Noise Improved Standard Product®
- Key design option when high speed and low parasitic capacitance are important
- Electrical selections for threshold voltage and other parameters available
Applications:
- Radiation Detection Sensors
- Dosimeters
- Electrometers
- Ultra-High-Impedance Amplifiers
Price: 1,000+ pieces of the 3N163 TO-72 4L package is $4.19 (USD) each. 1,000+ pieces of the 3N163 SOT-143 4L package is $2.23 (USD) each.
Availability: Production quantities available now.
Delivery: Factory stock to 8 weeks.
For More Information:
Call Linear Systems toll free phone number: (800) 359-4023, regular business line: (510) 490-9160 or fax: (510) 353-0261.
Email: sales@linearsystems.com Website: www.linearsystems.com
FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Linear Systems, Inc.
Sales Department
Phone: (510) 490-9160
Email: sales@linearsystems.com
3N163 Image